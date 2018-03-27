Stan Walker's painful first steps after stomach removal

After revealing he needed to have his stomach removed due to a rare genetic mutation, former Australian Idol star Stan Walker has documented his health struggles following the life-changing surgery.

The documentary, titled Stan, aired in New Zealand over the weekend and showcased the 27-year-old's first steps following the operation.

"I don't even know if I can get far," Stan says in the clip above.

But his mum, April, encourages him along.

"You've just got to do it so your body doesn't shut down, this is the whole reason why you're walking," she tells her son.

Stan braves the pain and manages to take a few steps around the hospital.

"Man, I didn't think it was going to hurt this much," he says.

However, the singer valiantly walks on following a brief pause.

The star had his stomach removed due to a rare gene mutation, CDH1, which causes stomach cancer.

The first stages of cancer were actually detected in his stomach which prompted the need for surgery.

Speculation had been rife surrounding Stan's health struggles, but it was far more severe than a lot of people first thought.

Fairfax Media previously reported Stan discovered he had inherited a rare cancer-causing mutation known as CDH1.

The mutation has reportedly caused the deaths of more than 25 members of his family.

Stan shot to fame nine years ago after winning the seventh and final season of Australian Idol.

