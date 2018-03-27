News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Blind TV star Reggie Bird's heartache

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Former Big Brother winner Regina Sorensen (known as Reggie Bird) has previously opened up about the struggle of losing her eyesight, and last year suffering a stroke.

And now speaking to Woman's Day, Reggie has revealed that her biggest heartache is the worry she has for her two kids, Mia, 10 and Lucas, 8.

While celebrating her 44th birthday last week, it was her daughter's birthday card that truly broke her down to tears.

Reggie Sorensen (formerly Bird) and her two children, Mia,10 and Lucas, 8. Source: Facebook / Regina Sorensen

Despite young Mia asking her not to cry before giving her the card, Reggie said she was already in tears after reading the first sentence.

“I was finished after the first line – I couldn’t believe her beautiful words," Reggie said.

Reggie revealed she was brought to tears reading this birthday card from her 10-year-old daughter Mia. Source: Instagram / reggiesorensen

The card spoke about Reggie being the best mum ever, but it was one line in particular that pulled at the mother's heartstrings.

It read, "When you go blind and no one is there to help you, I will try my best."

It was in this moment that Reggie knew she could always count on her children.

It was this moment that Reggie knew when the day comes that she goes completely blind, she could count on her children to support her. Source: Facebook / Regina Sorensen

"Whatever happens, even when I do go blind, I'll always know she'll be there for me," she said, battling the tears.

Since the high days of her Big Brother win in 2003, which saw her take home a whopping $250,000 in prize money, Reggie's family have had their fair share of hard dealings.

It hasn't been easy for the mum despite taking out the $250,000 prize money on Big Brother in 2003. Source: AAP

As well as the looming reality that she will one day become completely blind, Reggie has also suffered the threat of a mini stroke, losing $40,000 to a conman, almost becoming homeless and having to deal with her son's battle with cystic fibrosis.

Despite all this, Reggie continues to remain positive for the sake of her children who she sees as a blessing in her life.

Reggie continues to remain positive for the sake of her two children. Source: Facebook / Regina Sorensen

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

