UnREAL star checks out Wippa and Hughesy

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She plays the hard-talking producer on television show UnREAL, which is loosely based on one of the most popular dating programs, The Bachelor.

So Constance Zimmer knows a thing or two about calling talent (and ahem eye candy) when she sees it.

During her chat with Be in Sydney, we asked the 47-year-old boss lady to rate some of Australia's well-known men, and reveal what her ruthless character Quinn would say if these guys were to audition for her show.

constance zimmer yahoo7 be

UnREAL star Constance Zimmer rated some of Australia's famous men during her trip in Australia. Source: Be

There's one true blue bloke that left the star absolutely speechless.

"That guy, I feel might need to be there as a time plant, a time suckage," a confused Constance told Be when shown an Instagram photo of comedian Dave Hughes.

"He would be there to wow..." she paused and squinted her eyes. "I have so many things to say about that photo. Is that a selfie?"

dave hughes constance zimmer

We showed her a photo of comedian and radio presenter Dave Hughes. Source: Be

Yes Constance, a selfie indeed. A shirtless selfie in fact.

"Ok I would tell him to put his shirt on and wow, I don’t even know if Quinn would accept him to be honest," she concluded.

Sorry Hughesy.

constance zimmer unreal

"He would be there to wow..." she paused and squinted her eyes. "I have so many things to say about that photo. Is that a selfie?" Source: Be

But the actress didn't rule out local radio stars altogether, because when we showed her Nova FM's Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli, it was a whole different story.

"I think Quinn would love that guy, love him," she said enthusiastically after seeing an Instagram snap of him wearing just black underwear.

"Because that to me is somebody who is not afraid to make a fool of themselves which is what Quinn loves.

wippa constance zimmer

But the actress didn't rule out local radio stars altogether, because when we showed her Nova FM's Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli, it was a whole different story. Source: Be

"Someone who’s not afraid to go balls out as she likes to say," she added.

We see what she did there.

Meanwhile when asked about Zac Efron and Justin Bieber, Constance said Quinn would have some big things to say to the young Hollywood heartthrobs.

wippa unreal

"I think Quinn would love that guy, love him… someone who’s not afraid to go balls out as she likes to say," she said. Source: Be

"I feel like if she talked to him, she would say stop talking," the star said when looking at a picture of Zac.

"'Just keep your mouth shut and smile.' I feel like that’s what she would say," she continued.

"Now if he wasn’t talking, I think she would just say, 'You should always have your shirt off and not talk'."

unreal season 3

The actress plays producer Quinn King on the show. Source: Stan

As for the Biebs?

"Wow I don’t even know. First of all, put some clothes on," she laughed.

"He’s in his underwear and I would feel like he would need to have his nanny or his mother with him wherever he went."

To see Constance's fearless character Quinn in action, tune in to UnREAL's third season streaming now on Stan.

