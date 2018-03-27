Bachelor in Paradise Brett's GF Steph speaks out

We're just two episodes into the first ever Australian season of Bachelor In Paradise and the show has already been rocked by a scandal.

Contestants and viewers have been left reeling when Brett Moore was outed for supposedly having a girlfriend outside the dating show.

Now his rumoured GF Stephanie Boulton has spoken out, telling KIIS FM's Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson that the Channel Ten producers "already knew about me and Brett".

"I actually got the call first [from producers] for Bachelor In Paradise, and I first said no, and they already knew about me and Brett," Steph said, explaining they had been "hanging out and things were going well".

But after she declined the invitation to take part on thespin-off, Steph claims they then contacted Brett.

"It turned out they were interested in him going on the show, so I texted back to [producers] and said 'Hey, I spoke to Brett...I'm keen too'. And then we both got casted."

After both agreeing to go on the show, Steph says things took an unexpected twist when Brett turned up on the island to discover she wasn't there.

"He went on the island and the whole thing blew up," she told the radio hosts, explaining that while they're boyfriend and girlfriend now, they were very much in the early stages of dating at the time.

"I think they just wanted their first drama," she said, accusing the producers of "stitching him up".

Steph's comments follow Brett's social media post where he too slammed the makers of the show for making him look like the 'sh*t bloke'.

"Imagine you arrived on the island first, her contract only then to be ripped up; leaving it to look like you went on a dating show without her," he wrote, explaining his side of the story after being kicked off last night.

Woah, major drama here and fans are understandably confused.

Regardless of the 'secret girlfriend' scandal, things appear to have worked out for the pair, with their Instagram feeds being plastered with loved-up snaps.

We're glad things have worked out for the pair.

