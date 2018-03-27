Sophie Monk fluffs her first date

She is no stranger when it comes to first dates after searching for love on The Bachelorette, and it seems Sophie Monk's ready to get back out there following her break-up with winner Stu Laundy.

So you'd think she'd be an expert by now, right?

Wrong.

In this clip we see Sophie make one of the worst mistakes anyone could make on a first date... letting one slip in front of the other person.

Sophie experienced a bit of a flatulence incident, letting one go right before her date joined her in the confined space of the car.

Despite her efforts to brush the smell out of the car window, her date picked up on the stench straight away, asking her, "Can you smell that?"

"Yeah it's like an old banana or something," Sophie replied nonchalantly.

How charming Sophie.

Thankfully this wasn't a real date otherwise Sophie may have just ruined her chances at getting a second one.

Instead the TV star captured the footage as part of KIIS radio larrikins Will & Woody's 'Most Awkward Dates’ video.

While this awkward date moment may not have been real, Sophie did reveal to the radio hosts some awkward moments that have actually happened to her.

Explaining how she gets really nervous during a first date, Sophie made a hilarious admission about the mistake she made one time of drinking a little too much wine.

"There was once I just drank so much wine to get through it, when I stood up I just fell into the bush."

Casually she also revealed she had even been kidnapped, talking about the time she let the guy pick and drop her off, only he had a whole list of places he wanted to go before he was even considering dropping her home.

"I just wanted to go home and I couldn't," she said.

And in summary of her dating experience, Sophie said, "I wouldn't say it's my forte".

