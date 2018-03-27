News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Ben Affleck 'begs' ex Jen Garner for second chance

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

They split three years ago amid rumours Ben Affleck had strayed from his marriage of 10 years.

But almost a year after their divorced was finalised, the Armageddon star has been reportedly telling those close to him that he wants Jennifer Garner back.

"He's determined to prove himself as a family man and has begged Jen to let him prove that he's serious this time," an insider told Woman's Day.

Jennifer Garner talks about life without Ben Affleck

The pair were married for 10 years before separating in 2015, seen here together in 2011. Now it's claimed Ben is desperate to win his ex back. Source: Getty

"He swears he's changed and the time apart has only made him realise how much less of a person he is without her."

The Justice League star is currently dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, with the report suggesting he's 'dumped' her in a bid to win back Jen, 45.
Jennifer Garner talks about life without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has apparently let Ben move into her guesthouse to prove himself. Source: Getty

It also claimed Ben, 45, had moved into the family guesthouse while he "works for her trust again".

While Be has reached out to both parties for a comment on the story, it's not the first time it has been suggested the former lovers may reunite.

Lindsay Shookus Ben Affleck new girlfriend ex wife Jennifer Garner

Ben went public with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in August 2017. Source: Getty

A friend of Ben Affleck has reportedly said he wants to get back together with his ex-wife Jennifer, seen here together in 2013. Source: Getty

Earlier this month it was claimed Ben was keen to rekindle their romance in US Weekly, but that Jen "has no interest".

The 13 Going on 30 actress has been vocal about her struggles around raising their kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Sam, five, alone since their marriage broke down.

She revealed it's not a life she would have 'chosen' to news.com.au last year.

