Ben Affleck 'begs' ex Jen Garner for second chance

They split three years ago amid rumours Ben Affleck had strayed from his marriage of 10 years.

But almost a year after their divorced was finalised, the Armageddon star has been reportedly telling those close to him that he wants Jennifer Garner back.

"He's determined to prove himself as a family man and has begged Jen to let him prove that he's serious this time," an insider told Woman's Day.

"He swears he's changed and the time apart has only made him realise how much less of a person he is without her."

Thestar is currently datingproducer Lindsay Shookus, with the report suggesting he's 'dumped' her in a bid to win back Jen, 45.

It also claimed Ben, 45, had moved into the family guesthouse while he "works for her trust again".

While Be has reached out to both parties for a comment on the story, it's not the first time it has been suggested the former lovers may reunite.

Earlier this month it was claimed Ben was keen to rekindle their romance in US Weekly, but that Jen "has no interest".

The 13 Going on 30 actress has been vocal about her struggles around raising their kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Sam, five, alone since their marriage broke down.

She revealed it's not a life she would have 'chosen' to news.com.au last year.

