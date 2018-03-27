Beyoncé was bitten by an actress and people can't deal

It has been revealed Beyoncé was bitten by an actress at a party back in December and the internet cannot deal.

And to be honest, neither can we.

Tiffany Haddish was a first-hand witness to the biting shenanigans and spilled on the story.

"There was this actress there... She bit Beyoncé in the face," she recently told GQ. In the face?! WHAT.

While Tiffany didn't see the weird deed go down, Beyoncé did admit to her someone actually bit her. Again, WHAT.

However, the Girls Trip star refused to confirm who the actress was and now the internet is on a witch hunt.

Even celebrities are getting involved, including the glorious Chrissy Teigen.

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

And it seems there was one person who she suspected could've bit Queen Bey and she is apparently "the worst".

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

However, it wasn't whoever she thought it was.

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

She never would've guessed who it actually is.

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

So, Chrissy Teigen knows who it is! But insists she's "NEVER TELLING". C'mon girl, you're killing us here.

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Using the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce, Twitter users narrowed the search down to Queen Latifah, Nip/Tuck star Sanaa Lathan and 90210 star Sara Foster.

#WhoBitBeyonce (cue SVU theme song)... In case you're wondering, twitter has narrowed it down to Queen Latifah, Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster. Mystery solved. — Fawn Conley (@fantaseeblu) March 26, 2018

Both Sanaa and Sara have denied said biting, and would Queen Latifah really bite a fellow Queen? We don't think so.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Okay then. But who on earth did it?

We NEED to know.

The search continues...

