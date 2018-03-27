Beyoncé was bitten by an actress and people can't deal

It has been revealed Beyoncé was bitten by an actress at a party back in December and the internet cannot deal.
And to be honest, neither can we.
Tiffany Haddish was a first-hand witness to the biting shenanigans and spilled on the story.
"There was this actress there... She bit Beyoncé in the face," she recently told GQ. In the face?! WHAT.
While Tiffany didn't see the weird deed go down, Beyoncé did admit to her someone actually bit her. Again, WHAT.
However, the Girls Trip star refused to confirm who the actress was and now the internet is on a witch hunt.
Even celebrities are getting involved, including the glorious Chrissy Teigen.
And it seems there was one person who she suspected could've bit Queen Bey and she is apparently "the worst".
However, it wasn't whoever she thought it was.
She never would've guessed who it actually is.
So, Chrissy Teigen knows who it is! But insists she's "NEVER TELLING". C'mon girl, you're killing us here.
Using the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce, Twitter users narrowed the search down to Queen Latifah, Nip/Tuck star Sanaa Lathan and 90210 star Sara Foster.
Both Sanaa and Sara have denied said biting, and would Queen Latifah really bite a fellow Queen? We don't think so.
Okay then. But who on earth did it?
We NEED to know.
The search continues...
