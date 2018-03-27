News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Beyoncé was bitten by an actress and people can't deal

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It has been revealed Beyoncé was bitten by an actress at a party back in December and the internet cannot deal.

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES: The Complete List OF Everyone Who Did NOT Bite Beyonce!
3:01

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES: The Complete List OF Everyone Who Did NOT Bite Beyonce!
What We Know About Who REALLY Bit Beyonce & Why Twitter is Obsessed
2:48

What We Know About Who REALLY Bit Beyonce & Why Twitter is Obsessed
Who Bit Beyonce In The Face!? Mystery SOLVED!
2:23

Who Bit Beyonce In The Face!? Mystery SOLVED!
Miss International Queen 2018 final sees Vietnamese transgender winner
9:11

Miss International Queen 2018 final sees Vietnamese transgender winner
Beyonce DISSES Tiffany Haddish in 'Top Off' Song; Was it Fair? - JS
6:36

Beyonce DISSES Tiffany Haddish in 'Top Off' Song; Was it Fair? - JS
Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph STEAL Show At Oscars & Internet Wants Them To Hos
1:48

Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph STEAL Show At Oscars & Internet Wants Them To Hos
Tiffany Haddish Stalks Meryl Streep On Oscars Red Carpet | 2018 Academy Awards
1:27

Tiffany Haddish Stalks Meryl Streep On Oscars Red Carpet | 2018 Academy Awards
Tiffany Haddish Jokes She'll 'Sign a NDA' After Beyoncé Seemingly Raps About Her on New Track
1:10

Tiffany Haddish Jokes She'll 'Sign a NDA' After Beyoncé Seemingly Raps About Her on New Track
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why You Should NEVER Hit on Jay Z in Front of Beyonce
1:46

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why You Should NEVER Hit on Jay Z in Front of Beyonce
0804_0500_nat_tiffhall
5:09

Tiff Hall on exercising during pregnancy
Girls Trip Star Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Wants To Care For Her Mentally Ill Mom -- Despite Years of Abuse
2:03

Girls Trip Star Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Wants To Care For Her Mentally Ill Mom -- Despite Years of Abuse
This Gender Reveal Might Leave A Mark!

This Gender Reveal Might Leave A Mark!
 

And to be honest, neither can we.

Tiffany Haddish was a first-hand witness to the biting shenanigans and spilled on the story.

Honestly, who would bite Beyonce. IN THE FACE?! Source: Giphy

Tiffany Haddish Beyonce selfie

Tiffany Haddish is the one who spilled the beans. The incident took place at a party where she took this selfie with Bey. Source: Instagram / tiffanyhaddish

"There was this actress there... She bit Beyoncé in the face," she recently told GQ. In the face?! WHAT.

While Tiffany didn't see the weird deed go down, Beyoncé did admit to her someone actually bit her. Again, WHAT.

However, the Girls Trip star refused to confirm who the actress was and now the internet is on a witch hunt.

Even celebrities are getting involved, including the glorious Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen funny face

Chrissy Teigen racked her brain as to who could bite Beyonce. Source: Twitter



And it seems there was one person who she suspected could've bit Queen Bey and she is apparently "the worst".



However, it wasn't whoever she thought it was.



She never would've guessed who it actually is.



So, Chrissy Teigen knows who it is! But insists she's "NEVER TELLING". C'mon girl, you're killing us here.



Using the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce, Twitter users narrowed the search down to Queen Latifah, Nip/Tuck star Sanaa Lathan and 90210 star Sara Foster.

Using the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce, Twitter users narrowed the search down to Queen Latifah, Nip/Tuck star Sanaa Lathan and 90210 star Sara Foster. Source: Getty



Both Sanaa and Sara have denied said biting, and would Queen Latifah really bite a fellow Queen? We don't think so.




Okay then. But who on earth did it?

Beyonce sassy green dress

Who on earth BIT this beautiful specimen?! Source: Getty

We NEED to know.

The search continues...

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top