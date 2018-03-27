Australia's 'most attractive quiz contestant' is single

The 'Honey Badger' may have been cast as the new Bachelor, but the internet is currently crushing on another eligible guy, who's been dubbed the 'most attractive' man on Australian TV.

Melbourne-based dentist Theja Surapaneni is 'surprised' by the huge fan base that has formed after he recently appeared on ABC's Hard Quiz, but we've checked him out and are not shocked at all.

The 24-year-old's been described by TV host Tom Gleeson as 'the most attractive person we've had on this show', and now the news has just got better. He's single!

"No, I don’t have a girlfriend," Theja admits to Be.

So if you've got a sweet tooth form an orderly line, ladies.

Having said that, the TV quiz contestant says he's been overwhelmed with a flood of friend requests on Facebook that he's got to get through first.

"Yes, there's a lot of random messages and friends requests from all ages," he tells Be.

"To be honest, it’s mainly old white ladies or Indians, not from Australia though," he then jokes.

Theja, who is proud of his Indian heritage and his extensive Sachin Tendulkar knowledge, says there's one "nice thing that’s come from this".

Explaining he's often 'frustrated' by not seeing many people who look like him on television, Theja says he's happy to "wave the flag" for diversity, and "sound like a bogan but still be Indian as well".

So will we be seeing more of this bachelor on Aussie TV?

Theja reveals he's already been approached for a dating show, but he's more inclined towards the odd guest gig that will allow him to share his extensive knowledge in dentistry and health services.

In the meantime ladies, don't forget to get your molars checked out.

