Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Johnny Ruffo's engagement news

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be

Johnny Ruffo has had fans abuzz overnight, after sharing a sweet post of him and girlfriend Tahnee Sims, along with a message about marriage.

But it doesn't seem as though the 30-year-old former Home and Away star will be popping the big question any time soon.

Johnny explained that he cheekily stopped Tahnee from catching a flying bouquet at a recent wedding they attended.

johnny ruffo engaged

Johnny Ruffo has had fans abuzz overnight, after sharing a sweet post of him and girlfriend Tahnee Sims, along with a message about marriage. Source: Instagram/johnny_ruffo

"As the bouquet came flying towards @tahneesims she lept above the pack ready to take a high flying mark, much to her surprise i was barrelling in from behind and threw an @alexrance like spoil to knock the bouquet to the ground! Not this time darling!! (sic)," he wrote.

Fans were quick to respond to the actor's cheeky post.

"I’ve been waiting to hear the news of your engagement. I started reading thinking this was it! still have to wait a bit longer now! lol @johnny_ruffo snatch her up. She’s a keeper," one Instagram follower wrote.

johnny ruffo tahnee sims wedding

Johnny explained that he cheekily stopped Tahnee from catching a flying bouquet at a recent wedding they attended. Source: Instagram/johnny_ruffo

"Haha! You two make a gorgeous couple. Just do it!!" another said.

Johnny and Tahnee, who have been dating since 2015, have truly kept a united front in the past year amidst Johnny's serious health battle.

The singer diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer last August after having a brain tumour removed.

johnny ruffo tahnee sims

Johnny and Tahnee, who have been dating since 2015, have truly kept a united front in the past year amidst Johnny's serious health battle. Source: Instagram/tahneesims

Johnny shot to fame after starring on The X Factor, placing third in the 2011 series.

Proving to be a triple threat, he has not only danced and sung his way into the hearts of Australians, but he's shown off his acting chops with a role on popular soap Home and Away.

He played Chris Harrington on the Channel Seven Logie award-winning drama from 2013 to 2016.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

