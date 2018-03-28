News

Prince toxicology report released

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

A question mark has remained surrounding Prince's tragic death in 2016, but following the release of a toxicology report from his autopsy, more insight has been shared into the cause of death.

According to the report obtained by the Associated Press, the legendary singer had "exceedingly high" levels of a strong opioid in his system.

The opioid found in Prince's system was fentanyl.

Prince death toxicology

A question mark has remained surrounding Prince's tragic death in 2016, but following the release of a toxicology report from his autopsy more insight has been given into the cause of death. Source: Getty

It is an extremely powerful opioid authorised by doctors mainly to help those suffering from cancer pain, but is also made and sold illegally.

Last year's Australia’s Annual Overdose Report showed overdoses from opioid use had almost doubled over the span of a decade from 2005 to 2015.

More of 20% of those deaths accounted from fentanyl overdose.

Prince

Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57. Source: Getty

Fentanyl is around 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation.

Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57.

Six weeks after his death it was revealed Prince's cause of death was from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, but until the most recent report it wasn't known how much of the opioid was in his system.

