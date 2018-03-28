News

Oprah mega fan makes 200 children's wishes come true

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Off the back of Black Panther's success, the release of A Wrinkle In Time starring Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling has marked another big moment for diversity in Hollywood.

This week a dedicated Oprah fan went to great lengths to ensure 200 children in Australia, from various cultural backgrounds, could watch the Disney movie for free.

Perth hairdresser Joan Dellavalle, who migrated to Australia from Zambia a few years ago, tells Be, "You can’t have a better movie than this to share with the young ones".

Joan Dellavalle oprah

Oprah mega fan Joan Dellavalle went to great lengths to ensure 200 children in Australia, from various cultural backgrounds, could watch Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time for free. Source: Supplied

"When we look at Australia as a whole as well, we’re constantly talking about diversity inclusion and why it’s so important for the world to move forward and for the world to grow," she explains.

After having met Oprah during the talk show queen's visit to Australia back in 2015, Joan had decided she would dedicate her future to 'giving back' to others.

And after watching her movie idol's latest release, Joan took it upon herself to organise a mass screening for 200 children in Perth.

wrinkle in time perth

She raised funds so 200 children in Perth could watch the film over the weekend. Source: Alain Rah Studios

joan Dellavalle oprah winfrey

To make the occasion all the more magical for the young patrons, Joan asked good friend and celebrity makeup atist Vikki Aldridge to recreate Oprah's iconic look in the film, created by makeup artist Derrick Rutledge. Source: Supplied

"I am raising funds to send 200 kids to watch Wrinkle in Time. I also believe that kids should be given the opportunity to discover the book so additional funds will be used to buy the Wrinkle in Time novel for kids in Africa," read a statement on her Go Fund Me page.

"After watching highlights of Wrinkle in Time, I discovered all these layers in what I try and help girls find within themselves. I believe that this will help so many girls of colour especially to believe that they too are capable of becoming warriors and creating change," she added.

Of the $5000 fundraising goal, Joan managed to attract just over $3000 worth of donations last week.

wrinkle in time diversity

A Wrinkle In Time has been applauded for its onscreen diversity. Source: Disney

But with the screening scheduled to take place at a local Hoyts cinema last Sunday, she forked out the remaining $2000 herself.

To make the occasion all the more magical for the young patrons, Joan asked good friend and celebrity makeup atist Vikki Aldridge to recreate Oprah's iconic look in the film, created by makeup artist Derrick Rutledge.

"The kids thought I was Oprah," Joan told Be, saying the seeing the smiles on their faces made it all worthwhile.

wrinkle in time cast

A Wrinkle In Time starring Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon releases in Australia on Thursday March 29. Source: Getty

Now Joan asks others to continue donating, so she can help touch the lives of African children abroad.

A Wrinkle In Time starring Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon releases in Australia on Thursday March 29.

