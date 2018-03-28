Hughesy actually gave out his number on TV

David 'Hughesy' Hughes is known for bringing the LOLs.

But when he accidentally revealed his wife Holly's phone number on his social media channel recently, she was inundated with phone calls and texts from random strangers.

So in a bid to level the playing field and right his wrong, the comedian decided to share his own phone number on his Channel Ten show Hughesy, We Have A Problem, and the results were hilarious.

The 47-year-old's phone didn't stop ringing and as Hughesy revealed on his Instagram account, he even received FaceTime calls from his viewers.

Sharing a video of himself answering a video call from a fan, the person on the other end couldn't actually believe it's really Hughesy.

"When someone on FaceTime doesn’t realise you actually really gave out your phone number on TV," he captioned the clip.

Later on in the night he also shared an image of him on the phone talking to someone in Queensland.

The presenter has received over 4,000 text messages since giving out his number, according to News.com.au.

During the show he discussed the incident that inspired the skit, saying that while he didn't have a problem with being 'public', his wife Holly wasn't a fan.

"My wife sent me a text message the other day about our kids, and it was so cute I thought, 'I'm gonna put that on the Internet'," he said during the episode.

Explaining he screenshot the text "rather than write it out" and then shared it on his social media, he added that he 'forgot' her number was visible.

"Her phone number went to one million people and now she wants to change her phone number," he said. "I'm like, 'who cares' I give my phone number to everyone."

So that's exactly what he did.

Well played Hughesy, well played.

