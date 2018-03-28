'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green 'expecting baby'

Jeremy Meeks, dubbed the "Hot Felon" by the internet back in 2014, is reportedly expecting a baby with his Topshop heiress girlfriend Chloe Green.

According to Us Weekly, "multiple sources" have confirmed the couple's happy news.

The pair were first spotted together in July last year while holidaying in Turkey.

Jeremy was previously labelled the “world’s hottest felon” after his mugshot went viral in 2014, which resulted in him landing a modelling contract after his release in 2016.

However, the hot felon seems to come with a lot of baggage.

The 33-year-old is a former gang member and landed up in prison after being convicted for possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

Jeremy is also still married to his ex estranged Melissa Meeks, whom he has one son with Jeremy Jr. and two stepchildren.

Well, if the reports are true, congratulations to Chloe and her hot felon boyf.

