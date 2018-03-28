News

Does MAFS' Dean have a new girlfriend?
Does MAFS' Dean have a new girlfriend?

'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green 'expecting baby'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Jeremy Meeks, dubbed the "Hot Felon" by the internet back in 2014, is reportedly expecting a baby with his Topshop heiress girlfriend Chloe Green.

According to Us Weekly, "multiple sources" have confirmed the couple's happy news.

The pair were first spotted together in July last year while holidaying in Turkey.

Jeremy Meeks Chloe Green Paris Fashion Week

Jeremy Meeks, dubbed the "Hot Felon" by the internet back in 2014, is reportedly expecting his first child with his Topshop heiress girlfriend Chloe Green. The pair are here together at Paris Fashion Week. Source: Getty

Jeremy Meeks jail 2014

Jeremy was previously labelled the “world’s hottest felon” after his mugshot went viral in 2014, which resulted in him landing a modelling contract after his release in 2016. Source: Getty

Jeremy was previously labelled the “world’s hottest felon” after his mugshot went viral in 2014, which resulted in him landing a modelling contract after his release in 2016.

However, the hot felon seems to come with a lot of baggage.

Chloe's dad is Topshop owner Sir Philip Green. Source: Getty

The 33-year-old is a former gang member and landed up in prison after being convicted for possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

Jeremy is also still married to his ex estranged Melissa Meeks, whom he has one son with Jeremy Jr. and two stepchildren.

Well, if the reports are true, congratulations to Chloe and her hot felon boyf.

