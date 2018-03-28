Meghan Markle's sexy lingerie video emerges

Meghan Markle has become a global fashion sensation in recent months following her engagement to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sexy lingerie scene in CSI

But there was once a time when the former Suits actress was wearing next to nothing for some of her risque acting roles - a true contrast to her royal designer looks of today.

A video has surfaced of Meghan wearing sexy lingerie in a CSI: NY scene from 2006.

In the episode, she played Veronica Perez, a 'maid' being investigated for the murder of her old employer.

Another surprising gig Meghan had back in the day was as one of the briefcase girls on Deal Or No Deal.

She had a reoccurring role on the show from 2006 until 2007, and previously called the show a “learning experience".

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet,” the star previously told Esquire in an interview.

“I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal.

“Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing."

Meghan is set to tie the knot with Prince Harry on May 19.

