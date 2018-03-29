News

Rapper Cardi B wants to run for president

Raechal Leone Shewfelt
Yahoo Entertainment /

After asking where her tax dollars are going, Cardi B is ready to run for office. And we’re not talking about a seat on the city council.

The 25-year-old rapper declared in an Instagram Live post on Tuesday that she’s pondering a run for the highest office in the land — which really doesn’t seem so far-fetched when the former host of The Apprentice, Donald Trump, is sitting in the Oval Office right now.

Or when there’s serious talk about Oprah — and maybe even Kanye West — making a run for the presidency one day.

Rapper Cardi B has revealed she wants to run for president. Source: Getty

“I really feel like I should run for president,” Cardi B told her 20.3 million followers in a five-minute clip.

“Maybe not in 2020, but maybe in 2024. I really feel like I should run for president because I have a lot of ideas that I feel like it would encourage a lot of young people, a lot of single mothers. … motivate them to go to school and motivate them to get a job.

"You know what I’m saying? I also have a lot of ideas for taxpayers to not be so hurt on paying taxes, because we’re always going to have to pay taxes. The conclusion is that we’re always gonna have to pay tax, right?”

Ah, taxes — a subject the Bronx-born star addressed last week in a video asking the government to provide a breakdown of where tax dollars are being spent.

Cardi B

Cardi B wants a shot at the Oval Office. Source: Getty

In the new video, Cardi B also spoke about the welfare system.

“I feel like a lot of people get welfare, get food stamps, live in projects, and a lot of people don’t have jobs, and a lot of people don’t want to get — don’t want to look for — jobs,” she said.

“I know it’s hard to get a job, but I feel like there’s a lot of people that don’t even try to get a job. And I feel like it’s about that time that we make people try and get a job. You know what I’m saying?”

She later pointed to a girl she knows who “purposely had a lot of kids, so she could purposely get a lot of food stamp money.”

In fact, she added, “I feel like America wants the poor people to keep being poor because they make it easy to stay poor.”

The former Borough of Manhattan Community College student mentioned some of the challenges that she faced as a student.

Rapper Cardi B

She would hands down be the sassiest president ever. Source: Getty

“You know, going to college sometimes is very … sometimes the motivation leaves because, it’s like, for example, I had to pay for my own transportation,” she said.

“When it was time to eat food during my break and s***, I had no money to buy food. So I would like to help college students to motivate them to keep going to school.”

Despite Cardi B’s ideas, she won’t have the chance to run for president in 2024, unless the Constitution changes.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1992, which means she’ll only be 32 in 2024 — a few years short of the required age of 35.

Then again, she obviously didn’t worry about the age rule when she made a mock campaign announcement on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop in 2016 to run in that year’s election.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Entertainment US.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

