Tim Robards' steamy 'blue steel' moment

Tim Robards isn't afraid to show off his hard earned body.

Since he found love with Anna Heinrich on The Bachelor back in 2013 his abs have arguably become more well known than him, starring in countless health and fitness campaigns and even fronting his own workout The Robards Method.

Now the fitness fanatic has used his modelling skills to pull off an epic 'blue steel' in an ad for natural skincare brand Handsome.

Taking inspiration from Zoolander, the buff chiropractor can be seen having a shower in a waterfall where he turns to the camera and pulls Derek Zoolander's trademark pose 'blue steel.'

He can even be heard quoting the hilarious line Ben Stiller said in the movie, "Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty."

LOL.

While we'd love to say Tim is legit trying to make it as an international model, the clip is all part of a hilarious parody that also sees him channel his inner Croc Dundee and American Psycho.

The 35-year-old hatched the humorous idea for the ad himself, making sure his famous abs get plenty of airtime.

Thanks Tim, we enjoyed every second.

