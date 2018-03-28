News

Tim Robards' steamy 'blue steel' moment

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Tim Robards isn't afraid to show off his hard earned body.

Since he found love with Anna Heinrich on The Bachelor back in 2013 his abs have arguably become more well known than him, starring in countless health and fitness campaigns and even fronting his own workout The Robards Method.

Now the fitness fanatic has used his modelling skills to pull off an epic 'blue steel' in an ad for natural skincare brand Handsome.

Handsome ad Tim Robards

Look familiar? Tim Robards gives his best 'blue steel' and totally nails it. Source: Supplied

He was inspired by the 'blue steel' in Zoolander for his new ad campaign. Source: Supplied

Taking inspiration from Zoolander, the buff chiropractor can be seen having a shower in a waterfall where he turns to the camera and pulls Derek Zoolander's trademark pose 'blue steel.'

He can even be heard quoting the hilarious line Ben Stiller said in the movie, "Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty."

Tim seems to be getting into his Zoolander impersonation as he channels the 'wetness is the essence of beauty' theme from the movie. Souce: Supplied

He's engaged to Anna after meeting on The Bachelor in 2013. Source: Instagram/AnnaHeinrich

LOL.

While we'd love to say Tim is legit trying to make it as an international model, the clip is all part of a hilarious parody that also sees him channel his inner Croc Dundee and American Psycho.

Tim also impersonates Crocodile Dundee in the ad. Source: Supplied

Meanwhile his American Psycho moment includes wearing a face mask from the mens skin range. Source: Supplied

The 35-year-old hatched the humorous idea for the ad himself, making sure his famous abs get plenty of airtime.

Thanks Tim, we enjoyed every second.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

