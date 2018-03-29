News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
TV star owns wardrobe malfunction like a pro

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Camila Mendes had an awkward wardrobe malfunction this week, but the actress handled it like an absolute pro.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old Riverdale star shared a photo revealing her blue jeans ripped in an oh so inconvenient place, right near her bottom.

"Abandon hope all ye brazilian booties who enter these jeans (sic)," she jokingly captioned the image, totally owning her curves and poking fun at the awkward fashion mishap.

camila mendes

Camila Mendes had an awkward wardrobe malfunction this week, but the actress handled it like an absolute pro. Source: Getty

Fans were quick to applaud the star.

"Now those jeans are even trendier!!" one fan wrote in the Instagram comments section.

"Haha i almost died laughing at the caption (sic)," another follower wrote, appreciating the actress' sense of humour.

camila mendes wardrobe malfunction

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old Riverdale star shared a photo revealing her blue jeans ripped in an oh so inconvenient place, right near her bottom. Source: Instagram/camimendes

Earlier this month Camila called out Cosmopolitan magazine for photoshopping her waist, after co-star Lili Reinhart shared a comparison post that revealed the mag was trying to make Camila appear smaller.

“I think Lili and I were the most shocked — we were the most shocked about the fact that they would [do that] knowing how much we speak about body positivity to our fans, and how much we love to talk about that,” Mendes said.

camila mendes photoshop cosmpolitan

Earlier this month Camila called out Cosmopolitan magazine for photoshopping her waist, after co-star Lili Reinhart shared a comparison post that revealed the mag was trying to make Camila appear smaller. Source: Instagram/lilireinhart

"That they would then manipulate our bodies when we are literally preaching body positivity is so personally insulting, and it’s also insulting to the readers," she told People.

"You’re spreading a false message about what people look like, you know? If my waist was that slim then great, do whatever you want, but it’s not!"

