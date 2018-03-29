News

Rob Kardashian 'totally smitten' with JLaw

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Jennifer Lawrence recently admitted she hadn't done the deed in quite a while and "would like to have a relationship".

Well, it seems her old drinking pal Kris Jenner has swooped in to play matchmaker and set the actress up with none other than her son, Rob Kardashian.

Apparently JLaw had previously met Rob "in passing" and thought he was "sort of cute", according to OK! magazine.

Kris Jenner Jennifer Lawrence

It seems JLaw's old drinking pal Kris Jenner has swooped it to play matchmaker and set the actress up with none other than her son, Rob Kardashian. Source: Instagram / krisjenner

Kris being the momager she is didn't take those as just passing comments and encouraged the pair to give it a go.

"So when Kris approached her about taking Rob out, Jen figured, 'Why not?'," an insider told the magazine. "After a few long phone calls and coffee dates and lunches, Jen is pleasantly surprised!"

Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2018

Jen - here at the 2018 Oscars - is reportedly "a breath of fresh air" for Rob. Source: Getty

And, of course, Rob is "totally smitten" with the 27-year-old.

"He's always gone for the bad girls, so Jen is a complete breath of fresh air," the insider revealed to the outlet.

Rob is apparently "totally smitten" with JLaw. Source: Getty

Be has reached out to Rob and JLaw's reps for comment on the report.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky split

The actress split from her boyfriend director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017 after dating for just over one year. The former couple are pictured here together last year. Source: Getty

Rob Kardashian was previously engaged to Blac Chyna. Source: Getty

JLaw split from her boyfriend director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017 after just over one year together.

Rob, 31, has been single since his split from ex-fiancée Blac Chyna - whom he has a one-year-old daughter Dream with - in December 2016.

