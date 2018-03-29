Rob Kardashian 'totally smitten' with JLaw

Jennifer Lawrence recently admitted she hadn't done the deed in quite a while and "would like to have a relationship".

Well, it seems her old drinking pal Kris Jenner has swooped in to play matchmaker and set the actress up with none other than her son, Rob Kardashian.

Apparently JLaw had previously met Rob "in passing" and thought he was "sort of cute", according to OK! magazine.

Kris being the momager she is didn't take those as just passing comments and encouraged the pair to give it a go.

"So when Kris approached her about taking Rob out, Jen figured, 'Why not?'," an insider told the magazine. "After a few long phone calls and coffee dates and lunches, Jen is pleasantly surprised!"

And, of course, Rob is "totally smitten" with the 27-year-old.

"He's always gone for the bad girls, so Jen is a complete breath of fresh air," the insider revealed to the outlet.

Be has reached out to Rob and JLaw's reps for comment on the report.

JLaw split from her boyfriend director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017 after just over one year together.

Rob, 31, has been single since his split from ex-fiancée Blac Chyna - whom he has a one-year-old daughter Dream with - in December 2016.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram