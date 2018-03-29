MAFS' John and Melissa officially split

John and Melissa Walsh were the only couple still happily in love after Married At First Sight... until now.

On Thursday morning the pair confirmed they had split, leaving not a single couple from the dating show having found true love after the social experiment.

"It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple," Melissa wrote on Instagram.

"We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships," she added.

"We have spoken at length about how to make it work and have been spending time with each other to let our relationship unfold but both agree it doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere."

Melissa said she was very 'disappointed' that the relationship didn't work out after she put her life on hold to be part of the experiment.

John also shared the same photo of the pair on his Instagram account, and cited similar reasons for the break-up.

He also assured fans that there was no bad blood between the pair.

"We still care deeply for each other as friends and will never forget the incredible times we have had together," he wrote.

