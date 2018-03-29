News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Corey Feldman hospitalised after being 'stabbed'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The Goonies star Corey Feldman has been hospitalised having allegedly been stabbed.

A Tale of Two Corey's Trailer
Corey Haim's Mother Says Charlie Sheen Did Not Abuse Her Late Son But Claims Another Man Did
1:34

Corey Haim's Mother Says Charlie Sheen Did Not Abuse Her Late Son But Claims Another Man Did
Prince Harry Says Troops’ Mental Wellbeing Is as Important as Being Combat Ready
0:38

Prince Harry Says Troops’ Mental Wellbeing Is as Important as Being Combat Ready
Corey Feldman Begs for Peers Who Witnessed Pedophilia in Hollywood to Come Forward
1:33

Corey Feldman Begs for Peers Who Witnessed Pedophilia in Hollywood to Come Forward
An Unwanted Kiss from Donald Trump and Taunts of ‘Little Katy:’ NBC’s Katy Tur Dishes on Covering Campaign
2:17

An Unwanted Kiss from Donald Trump and Taunts of ‘Little Katy:’ NBC’s Katy Tur Dishes on Covering Campaign
Dancer with Down Syndrome shows off his amazing moves
2:23

Dancer with Down Syndrome shows off his amazing moves
Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump is GONE! What Happened?
1:49

Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump is GONE! What Happened?
60 Years of Dove Ads
1:37

60 Years of Dove Ads
Gigi Hadid STRIPS DOWN For New Stuart Weitzman Ad
1:23

Gigi Hadid STRIPS DOWN For New Stuart Weitzman Ad
MAGA One-Piece Swimsuits
1:15

MAGA Swimwear is All The Rage
President Trump Tosses Paper Towels at Crowds in Puerto Rico
0:30

President Trump tosses paper towels at crowds in Puerto Rico

Lorde gets crowd going wild with her ARIAs performance
 

The actor announced the news on Twitter saying he was 'attacked' on Wednesday night.

He posted two photos on social media of himself in hospital being checked over by physicians.

Corey Feldman

The Goonies star Corey Feldman - pictured here in Albany, New York earlier this month - has been hospitalised after being stabbed. Source: Getty

Feldman claims he was 'stabbed' after an unknown man opened his car door.

While his "security was distracted a guy in a car pulled up" and "attacked" him.

Feldman claims he was "stabbed" after an unknown man opened his car door. Souce: Twitter

However, the 46-year-old insisted he was "ok".



The LAPD are treating the incident as "an assault with a deadly weapon", according to CNN.

The outlet reports the actor is believed to have been stabbed with a syringe.

Be has reached out to Feldman's representatives for comment on the actor's condition.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top