Corey Feldman hospitalised after being 'stabbed'

The Goonies star Corey Feldman has been hospitalised having allegedly been stabbed.

The actor announced the news on Twitter saying he was 'attacked' on Wednesday night.

He posted two photos on social media of himself in hospital being checked over by physicians.

Feldman claims he was 'stabbed' after an unknown man opened his car door.

While his "security was distracted a guy in a car pulled up" and "attacked" him.

However, the 46-year-old insisted he was "ok".

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

The LAPD are treating the incident as "an assault with a deadly weapon", according to CNN.

The outlet reports the actor is believed to have been stabbed with a syringe.

Be has reached out to Feldman's representatives for comment on the actor's condition.

