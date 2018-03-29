Georgia Love slams Jessica Mauboy's song about Florida shooting

Georgia Love has slammed Jessica Mauboy's new song inspired by the Florida school shooting.

The track, titled We Got Love, was written for her upcoming performance at this year's 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

However, the former Bachelorette star, perhaps not realising the meaning behind the track, labelled the song as "stupid" on social media earlier this week.

"I do love Jess Mauboy but don't try telling me 'love is stronger than fire' isn't one of history's most stupid song lyrics," the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter.

However, the tweet has now been deleted.

Jessica, 28, revealed earlier this month the song was inspired by the recent school shooting in Florida in an interview with news.com.au.

The track was also inspired by the tragic child abuse which took place in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory earlier this month, when a two two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old relative.

“All of these things we see online, whether in our indigenous communities, past and present and how the world is turning, made me angry,” Jessica told the outlet.

“But what affected me more was the love coming from people, seeing people standing tall and strong.”

