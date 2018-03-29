News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Georgia Love slams Jessica Mauboy's song about Florida shooting

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Georgia Love has slammed Jessica Mauboy's new song inspired by the Florida school shooting.

Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
0:15

Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
0:41

The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
0:25

Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
0:32

Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
0:56

Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
0:52

Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
Ellen DeGeneres hilariously pranks Taylor Swift
0:50

Ellen DeGeneres hilariously pranks Taylor Swift
This reality star drinks milk from a baby bottle before bed
1:26

This reality star drinks milk from a baby bottle before bed
Wippa working on his six-pack during Sam Wood's 28 day challenge
0:30

Wippa working on his six-pack during Sam Wood's 28 day challenge
Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
0:33

Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
 

The track, titled We Got Love, was written for her upcoming performance at this year's 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

However, the former Bachelorette star, perhaps not realising the meaning behind the track, labelled the song as "stupid" on social media earlier this week.

Georgia Love

Source: Instagram / georgiealove

"I do love Jess Mauboy but don't try telling me 'love is stronger than fire' isn't one of history's most stupid song lyrics," the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter.

However, the tweet has now been deleted.

Georgia Love's now deleted tweet. Source: Twitter / georgiealove

Be has reached out to Georgia's representatives for comment.

Jessica, 28, revealed earlier this month the song was inspired by the recent school shooting in Florida in an interview with news.com.au.

Jessica Mauboy

Jessica, 28, revealed earlier this month the song was inspired by the recent school shooting in Florida. Source: Getty

The track was also inspired by the tragic child abuse which took place in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory earlier this month, when a two two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old relative.

“All of these things we see online, whether in our indigenous communities, past and present and how the world is turning, made me angry,” Jessica told the outlet.

“But what affected me more was the love coming from people, seeing people standing tall and strong.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top