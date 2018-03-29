News

Bachelor In Paradise's Jarrod slams Elora

While Jarrod Woodgate has made no secret about his desire to find love, the singleton has revealed there were a few people he "tried to steer clear of".

The unlucky-in-love winemaker is set to enter Bachelor in Paradise next week for a second chance at love, but admits flame-throwing Elora Murger from Matty J's season is someone he definitely won't be pursuing.

"Elora — she's so annoying," the singleton told OK!, describing her as someone with her "head in the clouds" and as having baggage.

Jarrod Woodgate slams Elora Bachelor in Paradise

Jarrod is in the new Bachelor spin-off to get a second chance at love, but there's one girl he's definitely not keen on. Source: Ten

"You can't connect [to her], it's all one-sided and that's too draining," he continued. "I really tried to avoid having conversations with that girl."

Wow, it's certainly a different side to the man who was so desperate to win Sophie Monk's heart last year, he presented her with a pot plant to nurture and was nicknamed a 'stage-five clinger'.

Elora is remembered from Matty J's season for her fiery entrance. Source: Ten

But Jarrod has told OK! he's finds the brunette "annoying." Source: Instagram/EloraMurger

It's not clear when Elora will enter the tropical paradise in Fiji, but promos from Channel Ten have already revealed the brunette will be romantically linked to Megan Marx in the first ever same-sex coupling in Australian Bachelor history.

elora bikini

Not long till Elora arrives in paradise. Source: Instagram/eloramurger

He admits he's more into blondes like Keira Maguire, pictured, and Ali. Source: Ten

