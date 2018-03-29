Brad Pitt steps out looking dishevelled

Brad Pitt tried his best to fly under the radar this week when he stepped out in Los Angeles.

The actor looked slightly dishevelled wearing a slouching white top, gilet, black trousers, a hat and dark sunglasses while out and about on Tuesday.

He even appeared to have a bit of a rip in the left sleeve of his shirt. Oops.

But still, it's Brad. He can rock the dishevelled style and still look divine.

He was also rocking the unshaven chic look, which he has done so for the past few years.

Brad is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings from estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

The pair announced their split in September 2016, but are still yet to finalise their divorce.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston recently announced her split from husband Justin Theroux, and since then rumours have been swirling about a reconciliation between the former Hollywood golden couple.

A photo recently surfaced of the pair allegedly kissing.

But there's more than meets the eye in the image that has been published on various magazine covers.

Jen's camp said all is not as it seems in the photo.

"The photo is a fake and digitally manipulated," Jen's rep told Be earlier this week.

Sigh. All we want in life is for this pair to be back together.

But on the plus side ladies, it means Brad is potentially still single.

Who's next in line?

