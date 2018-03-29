News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Brad Pitt steps out looking dishevelled

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Brad Pitt tried his best to fly under the radar this week when he stepped out in Los Angeles.

The actor looked slightly dishevelled wearing a slouching white top, gilet, black trousers, a hat and dark sunglasses while out and about on Tuesday.

He even appeared to have a bit of a rip in the left sleeve of his shirt. Oops.

Brad Pitt

The actor looked slightly dishevelled wearing a slouching white top, gilet, black trousers, a hat and dark sunglasses as he was out and about on Tuesday. Source: Coleman-Rayner

Brad Pitt beard Los Angeles

He even appeared to have a bit of a rip in the left sleeve of his shirt. Oops. Source: Coleman-Rayner

But still, it's Brad. He can rock the dishevelled style and still look divine.

He was also rocking the unshaven chic look, which he has done so for the past few years.

Brad is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings from estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

He was also rocking the unshaven chic look, which he has done so for the past few years. Source: Coleman-Rayner

Brad Pitt Los Angeles

But still, it's Brad. He can rock the dishevelled look and still look divine. Source: Coleman-Rayner

The pair announced their split in September 2016, but are still yet to finalise their divorce.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston recently announced her split from husband Justin Theroux, and since then rumours have been swirling about a reconciliation between the former Hollywood golden couple.

A photo recently surfaced of the pair allegedly kissing.

Angelina and Brad, pictured here in 2015, announced their separation in September 2016. Source: Getty

But there's more than meets the eye in the image that has been published on various magazine covers.

Jen's camp said all is not as it seems in the photo.

"The photo is a fake and digitally manipulated," Jen's rep told Be earlier this week.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Paris 2004

Brad and Jen pictured here in Paris together in 2004. Source: Getty

Sigh. All we want in life is for this pair to be back together.

But on the plus side ladies, it means Brad is potentially still single.

Who's next in line?

