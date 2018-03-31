News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Rihanna pranked Jimmy Kimmel in the best way ever

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Happy April Fool's Day ya'll... to celebrate we are throwing it back to Rihanna's most epic April Fool's Day prank on TV Host Jimmy Kimmel.

YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
2:36

YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?
0:51

Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?
Youtube Shooter 911 Call
0:34

Youtube Shooter 911 Call
Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
What the stars are like behind-the-scenes at the Oscars
0:59

What the stars are like behind-the-scenes at the Oscars
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
0305_OSCARS_Jimmy2017Joke
1:04

Jimmy Kimmel laughs off 2017 gaff
Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
1:02

Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
The moment a Hollywood tour group burst in on the 2017 Oscars
1:00

The moment a Hollywood tour group burst in on the 2017 Oscars
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
0:20

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
 

Ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bad gal Ri Ri was keen to get in on some April Fool's mischief with a plan to scare Jimmy during his sleep.

After getting Jimmy's wife, Molly McNearney on board, the pop star snuck into Jimmy's house at 1:00am in the morning and crept upstairs with her back up dancers and a speaker.

Jimmy Kimmel got a shock of his life after he woke up practically in the middle of a Rihanna concert. Source: Youtube.

Next thing you know, the strobe lights are on, music is pumping, Rihanna is singing and money is flying everywhere as poor Jimmy is woken with the shock of his life.

Singing her hit song 'B*tch Better Have My Money,' Rihanna dances around Jimmy's room and jumps all over his bed, all the while shining a flashlight at him, as he tries to interpret what is going on.

The very sleepy and confused Jimmy had no idea what was going on. Source: Youtube.

Ri Ri pulled one of the best April Fool's Day pranks on the TV Host. Source: Youtube.

For us, waking up to a Rihanna concert while she throws money at you is life's dream.

But for the very unaware Jimmy, he simply looked dazed and confused, continually wiping his eyes to see if this was real.

He then had to take out his mouth piece before he could laugh at the situation.

Meanwhile his wife was absolutely loving it and is shown cackling in the corner - like all of us would have been.

Jimmy Kimmel's wife is all of us in this scenario. Source: Youtube

Once the commotion was all over a still very sleepy Jimmy, congratulated Rihanna on her efforts.

"Alright well that was a good one...it seemed like a ufo had landed and I didn't know what was going on," Kimmel said.

The two of them went on to laugh about it later on his show with Jimmy saying her song continued to haunt him the rest of the night.

The two of them went on to laugh about it later on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Source: Youtube

"I will admit, that's not usually how you come to me in my dreams," he also joked.

While this video was taken back in 2015, it still tops the list as one of our favourites.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top