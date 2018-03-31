Rihanna pranked Jimmy Kimmel in the best way ever

Happy April Fool's Day ya'll... to celebrate we are throwing it back to Rihanna's most epic April Fool's Day prank on TV Host Jimmy Kimmel.

Ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bad gal Ri Ri was keen to get in on some April Fool's mischief with a plan to scare Jimmy during his sleep.

After getting Jimmy's wife, Molly McNearney on board, the pop star snuck into Jimmy's house at 1:00am in the morning and crept upstairs with her back up dancers and a speaker.

Next thing you know, the strobe lights are on, music is pumping, Rihanna is singing and money is flying everywhere as poor Jimmy is woken with the shock of his life.

Singing her hit song 'B*tch Better Have My Money,' Rihanna dances around Jimmy's room and jumps all over his bed, all the while shining a flashlight at him, as he tries to interpret what is going on.

For us, waking up to a Rihanna concert while she throws money at you is life's dream.

But for the very unaware Jimmy, he simply looked dazed and confused, continually wiping his eyes to see if this was real.

He then had to take out his mouth piece before he could laugh at the situation.

Meanwhile his wife was absolutely loving it and is shown cackling in the corner - like all of us would have been.

Once the commotion was all over a still very sleepy Jimmy, congratulated Rihanna on her efforts.

"Alright well that was a good one...it seemed like a ufo had landed and I didn't know what was going on," Kimmel said.

The two of them went on to laugh about it later on his show with Jimmy saying her song continued to haunt him the rest of the night.

"I will admit, that's not usually how you come to me in my dreams," he also joked.

While this video was taken back in 2015, it still tops the list as one of our favourites.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram