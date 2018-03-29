News

Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life
Abby Lee Miller is out of jail

Rebekah Scanlan
Abby Lee Miller is enjoying her first days of freedom after being spotted stretching her legs in the common area of her halfway house.

The Dance Moms star has been released early after being convicted of fraud and is now living in a facility to prepare herself for normal life.

The 51-year-old is set to be allowed home on May 25 according to TMZ, and has now left prison to utilise The Residential Reentry Center in LA until that date.

Abby Lee Miller leaves prison

Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms has been spotted going for a stroll in the common area of her new halfway house residence after leaving jail. Source: Instar

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee is known for being in Dance Moms before being convicted of fraud. Source: Lifetime

It's thought Abby — who is rumoured to have lost 45kgs whilst inside — will receive counselling, finance assistance and help seeking employment at the specialist unit for convicts returning to civilian life.

At the start of the year the TV star showed off a much slimmer figure in a post on Instagram, with Entertainment Tonight later reporting she has lost 45kgs whilst serving time thanks to the restricted prison diet.
Abby Lee Miller leaves prison

The star looks happy to be away from the full restraints of prison where she has been since May 2017. Source: Instar

Abby Lee Miller weight loss

Abby Lee has previously shared this snap online from inside prison, looking heaps slimmer. Source: Instagram/TheRealAbbyLee

However in the new snaps she's wearing a baggy ensemble, so it's unclear how different she actually looks.

Abby Lee was given a 366 day prison sentence after being convicted of fraud in May 2017 and has since apologised for her actions.

"Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of," she wrote on Instagram in January. "I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made."



