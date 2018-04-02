Ellen DeGeneres hilariously pranks Taylor Swift

In a throwback prank, Ellen DeGeneres hilariously scares old school Taylor Swift.

So much so, she literally falls on the ground in fear.

Back in 2010, Tay Tay was paying a visit to The Ellen Show, but little did she know the host had a big surprise for her.

The singer is told there is something she needs to look at in her dressing room bathroom.

However, Ellen was waiting there to jump out at her.

Tay falls to the ground in fear after Ellen scares her which leaves both of them in fits of laughter.

They eventually manage to pull themselves together and hug it out.

Ellen really is the queen of pranking.

