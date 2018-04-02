Celebs who've embraced their make-up free looks

We're used to seeing them all glammed up with barely a hair out of place, so now taking a moment to show our appreciation for those empowering celebs that have instead kept it real by sharing make-up free photos of themselves.

This appreciation post has sparked from a refreshingly bare photograph of someone who is renowned for her red lips, bleach blonde hair and dramatic make-up.

Christina Aguilera

Posing for Paper Magazine, Christina showed off a completely natural side to her that was completely new to us.

"I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty," She told the publication.

And her followers were absolutely loving it, leaving comments along the lines of, "This is the most beautiful picture of you ever, so fresh, so clean and so raw. Love it!"

After seeing what a positive impact this one photo had, we've looked back over some other celebs who have also stripped back the make-up and embraced their natural beauty.

Ricki-Lee Coulter

Ricki-Lee Coulter is all about the make-up free selfies after she learnt to love and accept her freckled face.

She explained in one of her captions that this acceptance came after her Pop told her they were, "Just a whole lot of beauty spots & that girls with freckles are special."

Rebecca Gibney

The 53-year-old Australian actress graced the cover of Who recently with a completely makeup-free look after admitting she has struggled with her looks in the past.

"I just want other people to know we are all ordinary normal people," she told the publication. "Even the most beautiful people have ugly days."

Adele

Despite having the voice of an angel, Adele is someone who knows how to stay grounded and keep it real.

She was battling a cold during this raw screenshot from a video she posted to her Instagram which acted as an honest reminder that she is human too, and that it's okay, not to be okay all the time.

Gal Gadot

Wonder woman actress Gal Gadot has shown us a different type of strength and that's the strength it takes to share a completely stripped back photo like this.

The mother of two, captured this in a moment of peace after a sleepless night nursing her 3-month-old baby and an early wake up by her 5-year-old.

Sam Frost

Former Bachelorette and now Home and Away actress, Sam Frost is another strong female that encourages her followers to indulge in a little self-love.

"This is the every day me... no filter, no edits, dark circles, messy hair, break outs, uneven skin tone. And I wouldn't change anything about myself!" She wrote in the caption.

Kesha

Kesha has been a strong influence in the women's empowerment movement and this bare faced image of herself proves that she is not afraid to reveal her true self without her usual full face of make-up.

Gwyeneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow posted this make-up free photo in celebration of her 44th birthday and we have to say, she looks amazing while sporting a 'beach hair, don't care' smile on her face.

Kim Kardashian

She may not be entirely make-up free in this image, but this is still a big step back for beauty queen Kim Kardashian.

It's not often she goes for the natural look despite still managing to look amazing.

Hopefully this was somewhat refreshing for your Monday morning and given you some inspiration to go for an au natural look this week.

