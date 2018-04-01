Candice Warner: 'I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me'

Candice Warner has spoken out about the cricket ball-tampering saga, claiming she can’t help but blame herself for her husband, David Warner’s mistakes.

The 33-year-old and her former vice-captain husband went through weeks of taunts in South Africa over her tryst with rugby star Sonny Bill Williams over ten years ago.

Now, Candice, who has two children with David Warner, told News Corp she’s been an ‘emotional wreck’ over the whole thing and feels like it's her 'fault'.

"I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me -- it's absolutely killing me,” she said in a tearful interview.

"I haven't been much of a support because I've been a wreck.”

On Saturday, Candice revealed she is trying to get on with everyday life and is doing her best to stay strong for her two children and husband, who has apologised after he was accused of being the instigator by Cricket Australia after its investigation.

"Candice is doing as well as can be expected given the situation," the former ironwoman's representative Roxy Jacenko told Be on Friday.

"She has my full support as well of that of our clients and agency."

David made a brief statement after his late-night flight before leaving Sydney airport with his wife and two daughters.

"At this present time, you'll hear from me in a couple of days," he said on Thursday.

"At the moment, my priority is to get these kids in bed and rest up and let my mind be clear so I can think and talk to you in a couple of days."

It came after he'd earlier released a statement via social media, where he apologised for what he admitted was a "stain on the game".

David has endured a difficult week since he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The 31-year-old has been punished most severely by Cricket Australia, with the governing body having also dictated he can never be considered for a leadership position again.

With additional reporting by 7Sport.

