News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Candice Warner: 'I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me'

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Candice Warner has spoken out about the cricket ball-tampering saga, claiming she can’t help but blame herself for her husband, David Warner’s mistakes.

Lisa Oldfield announces divorce on I'm A Celeb
0:39

Lisa Oldfield announces divorce on I'm A Celeb
Kind Man Rescues Pelican Caught in Huge Hook
7:27

Kind Man Rescues Pelican Caught in Huge Hook
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's chemistry sparks in Friends
0:56

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's chemistry sparks in Friends
33 Bouquets To Say 'I'm Pregnant'
1:36

33 Bouquets To Say 'I'm Pregnant'
RHOC's Shannon Beador and David Beador Have Separated After 17 Years of Marriage
1:57

RHOC's Shannon Beador and David Beador Have Separated After 17 Years of Marriage
Sexy magicians Brynolf and Ljung - Britain's Got Talent 2012 audition - International version
3:54

Sexy magicians Brynolf and Ljung - Britain's Got Talent 2012 audition - International version
Selena Gomez Says The Weeknd is "ADDICTIVE"
1:50

Selena Gomez Says The Weeknd is "ADDICTIVE"
David Geaney taps up a storm on the BGT stage | Auditions Week 7 | Britain&rsquo;s Got Talent 2017
2:09

David Geaney taps up a storm on the BGT stage | Auditions Week 7 | Britain’s Got Talent 2017
Amazing Miami 'Baywatch' World Premiere: David Hasselhoff
1:35

Amazing Miami 'Baywatch' World Premiere: David Hasselhoff
Magician Hairy Baldini - Britains' Got Talent audition 2012 - UK version
1:02

Magician Hairy Baldini - Britains' Got Talent audition 2012 - UK version
Should NBA Allow Players to Use Marijuana? -The Huddle
4:13

Should NBA Allow Players to Use Marijuana? -The Huddle
The Struggle Is Real
42:22

The Struggle Is Real
 

The 33-year-old and her former vice-captain husband went through weeks of taunts in South Africa over her tryst with rugby star Sonny Bill Williams over ten years ago.

Now, Candice, who has two children with David Warner, told News Corp she’s been an ‘emotional wreck’ over the whole thing and feels like it's her 'fault'.

candice warner david warner

It's been an emotional time for Candice Warner, who broke down in tears when arriving at Sydney airport on Thursday with cricketer husband David following Australia's ball-tampering saga. Source: Getty

"I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me -- it's absolutely killing me,” she said in a tearful interview.

"I haven't been much of a support because I've been a wreck.”

On Saturday, Candice revealed she is trying to get on with everyday life and is doing her best to stay strong for her two children and husband, who has apologised after he was accused of being the instigator by Cricket Australia after its investigation.

"Candice is doing as well as can be expected given the situation," the former ironwoman's representative Roxy Jacenko told Be on Friday.

"She has my full support as well of that of our clients and agency."

David made a brief statement after his late-night flight before leaving Sydney airport with his wife and two daughters.

"At this present time, you'll hear from me in a couple of days," he said on Thursday.

david candice warner

The family touching down in Sydney on Thursday. Source: Getty

"At the moment, my priority is to get these kids in bed and rest up and let my mind be clear so I can think and talk to you in a couple of days."

It came after he'd earlier released a statement via social media, where he apologised for what he admitted was a "stain on the game".

David has endured a difficult week since he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The 31-year-old has been punished most severely by Cricket Australia, with the governing body having also dictated he can never be considered for a leadership position again.

With additional reporting by 7Sport.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top