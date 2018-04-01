Stars pay their respects at Stephen Hawking's funeral

Eddie Redmayne and Queen guitarist Brian May were just some of the A-list celebrities who turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Professor Stephen Hawking.

Redmayne, who played Hawking in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything delivered a heartfelt reading at the service, which was also attended by his co-star, Felicity Jones.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Cambridge to bid farewell to Hawking, who died peacefully at home at the age of 76 on March 14th.

Over 500 people were invited to the funeral service at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge and the church is said to have been packed with those wishing to pay their respects to the famous physicist.

American businessman Elon Musk was also pictured arriving at the service as well comedian Dara O Briain and playwright Alan Bennett

Hawking’s daughter, Lucy and his first wife, Jane looked solemn as they entered the church to remember their beloved family member.

Hawking, who battled with motor neuron disease since he was 21-years-old was farewelled in the church by what the ABC report as ‘space-themed music’ and a flag was flown at half-mast over the town of Cambridge.

“On behalf of our whole family we want to express our huge gratitude to all the wonderful tributes to our father and to those who have sent us messages of condolence,” Hawking’s children Lucy, Robert and Timothy said in a statement.

“Our father lived and worked in Cambridge for over 50 years.

"He was an integral and highly recognizable part of the university and the city. For this reason, we have decided to hold his funeral in the city that he loved so much and which loved him.

“Our father’s life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious. So, the service will be both inclusive and traditional, reflecting the breadth and diversity of his life.

"We would like to thank Gonville and Caius College, the University of Cambridge and Trinity College, Cambridge for their assistance with our father’s funeral service.”

