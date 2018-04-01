News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Stars pay their respects at Stephen Hawking's funeral

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Eddie Redmayne and Queen guitarist Brian May were just some of the A-list celebrities who turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Professor Stephen Hawking.

Scores of Butterflies Surround Hikers in Oregon Park
3:17

Scores of Butterflies Surround Hikers in Oregon Park
Milo Ventimiglia's Ever-Changing Hair Evolution
1:15

Milo Ventimiglia's Ever-Changing Hair Evolution
David Vs Doris: Bang a Boiled Sweet | Britain's Got More Talent 2014
2:33

David Vs Doris: Bang a Boiled Sweet | Britain's Got More Talent 2014
Eddie Redmayne SLAMS Taylor Swift Rumor - Spills On Her Les Miserables Audition
1:48

Eddie Redmayne SLAMS Taylor Swift Rumor - Spills On Her Les Miserables Audition
'Fury' clip: 'I can't do it'
1:30

'Fury' clip: 'I can't do it'
Koala Roars After Stellar Recovery
4:25

Koala Roars After Stellar Recovery
Group hugs and Judges' revelations! Stephen Mulhern gets the low down | Britain's Got Talent 2013
1:34

Group hugs and Judges' revelations! Stephen Mulhern gets the low down | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Sweet Poem Becomes Romantic Proposal
1:57

Sweet Poem Becomes Romantic Proposal
Kardashians Put Blac Chyna Drama Aside To Celebrate Dream's 1-Month Birthday
2:25

Kardashians Put Blac Chyna Drama Aside To Celebrate Dream's 1-Month Birthday
Las Vegas Shooter’s Behavior Raised Some Red Flags, Casino Magnate Steve Wynn Says
1:34

Las Vegas Shooter’s Behavior Raised Some Red Flags, Casino Magnate Steve Wynn Says
Meghan Markle Set to Leave Suits After Seventh Season: Report
1:30

Meghan Markle Set to Leave Suits After Seventh Season: Report
Young Koala Chases Carer and Climbs Her Leg
3:44

Young Koala Chases Carer and Climbs Her Leg
 

Redmayne, who played Hawking in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything delivered a heartfelt reading at the service, which was also attended by his co-star, Felicity Jones.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Cambridge to bid farewell to Hawking, who died peacefully at home at the age of 76 on March 14th.

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne is pictured arriving at the funeral of Stephen Hawking. Photo: AAP

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76 on March 14. Photo: AAP

Stephen Hawking funeral

He was farewelled at a funeral service in Cambridge. Photo: AAP

Brian May

Queen guitarist Brian May arrived at the service with his wife. Photo: AAP

Over 500 people were invited to the funeral service at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge and the church is said to have been packed with those wishing to pay their respects to the famous physicist.

American businessman Elon Musk was also pictured arriving at the service as well comedian Dara O Briain and playwright Alan Bennett

Hawking’s daughter, Lucy and his first wife, Jane looked solemn as they entered the church to remember their beloved family member.

Hawking, who battled with motor neuron disease since he was 21-years-old was farewelled in the church by what the ABC report as ‘space-themed music’ and a flag was flown at half-mast over the town of Cambridge.

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones, who played Hawking's wife in a film about his life arrives at the funeral. Photo: AAP

Lily Cole

Lily Cole looked solemn as she made her way into the church. Photo: AAP

“On behalf of our whole family we want to express our huge gratitude to all the wonderful tributes to our father and to those who have sent us messages of condolence,” Hawking’s children Lucy, Robert and Timothy said in a statement.

“Our father lived and worked in Cambridge for over 50 years.

"He was an integral and highly recognizable part of the university and the city. For this reason, we have decided to hold his funeral in the city that he loved so much and which loved him.

Stephen Hawking funeral

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Cambridge. Photo: AAP

Jane Hawking

Hawking's first wife Jane arrived on the arm of her son. Photo: AAP

Lucy Hawking

His daughter, Lucy, was also pictured on her way into the funeral service. Photo: AAP

“Our father’s life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious. So, the service will be both inclusive and traditional, reflecting the breadth and diversity of his life.

"We would like to thank Gonville and Caius College, the University of Cambridge and Trinity College, Cambridge for their assistance with our father’s funeral service.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top