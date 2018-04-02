Chris Brown speaks out after he's pictured with his hands around a woman's neck

Chris Brown has spoken out after pictures were released which appear to show him with his hands around a woman’s neck at a party.

The 28-year-old Forever singer claims he and his female friend were simply horsing around in the snaps, which are said to have been taken at 9am, at a home he rented in Miami for Ultra Festival.

“THANKS for all the publicity today. Y'all know damn well I ain't going down that road,” he started an Instagram post which seems to be about the pictures.

“There is no need to even defend myself on the matter.

“Everyone that's around (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY... NO IGNORANT SH**. END of discussion. LOVE [heart emoji].”

In the pictures, Brown can be seen dressed in an orange cap, with no top on and a large silver necklace around his neck.

The woman is seen with her head tilted back in some photos, with her face twisted, looking almost distressed.

However, in other snaps, she appears to be laughing, as the Kiss Kiss singer smiles down at her.

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, said there was nothing concerning happening in the pictures.

"She's a friend. It's obviously playful as she confirmed,” he told TMZ.

“Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable."

Chris Brown burst onto the music scene in 2005 with his first single Run It topping the US Billboard Hot 100.

He later went on to score a string of hits, including With You, No Air with Jordan Sparks,Yo and Beautiful People.

However, in 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years’ probation, six months community service and domestic violence counseling after he assaulted his then girlfriend, Rihanna.

Her was also given a restraining order which required him to stay away 50 yards away from Rihanna.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram