The real reason Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split

Chris Brown speaks out after he's pictured with his hands around a woman's neck

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Chris Brown has spoken out after pictures were released which appear to show him with his hands around a woman’s neck at a party.

The 28-year-old Forever singer claims he and his female friend were simply horsing around in the snaps, which are said to have been taken at 9am, at a home he rented in Miami for Ultra Festival.

“THANKS for all the publicity today. Y'all know damn well I ain't going down that road,” he started an Instagram post which seems to be about the pictures.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown has spoken out about these pictures which were reportedly taken at a Miami rental home. Photo: MEGA

Chris Brown Miami

The singer claims the pictures are innocent and he and his friend were just horsing around. Photo: MEGA

“There is no need to even defend myself on the matter.

“Everyone that's around (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY... NO IGNORANT SH**. END of discussion. LOVE [heart emoji].”

In the pictures, Brown can be seen dressed in an orange cap, with no top on and a large silver necklace around his neck.

The woman is seen with her head tilted back in some photos, with her face twisted, looking almost distressed.

However, in other snaps, she appears to be laughing, as the Kiss Kiss singer smiles down at her.

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, said there was nothing concerning happening in the pictures.

"She's a friend. It's obviously playful as she confirmed,” he told TMZ.

“Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable."

Chris Brown Instagram

Chris Brown posted this statement to his Instagram account. Photo: Instagram/Chris Brown

Chris Brown and Rihanna

In 2009, Chris Brown was convicted after assaulting popstar Rihanna. Photo: Getty Images

Chris Brown burst onto the music scene in 2005 with his first single Run It topping the US Billboard Hot 100.

He later went on to score a string of hits, including With You, No Air with Jordan Sparks,Yo and Beautiful People.

However, in 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years’ probation, six months community service and domestic violence counseling after he assaulted his then girlfriend, Rihanna.

Her was also given a restraining order which required him to stay away 50 yards away from Rihanna.

