Roxy Jacenko's incredibly lavish Easter celebration

Roxy Jacenko has shared images from her opulent Easter Sunday luncheon, which even included a visit from the Easter bunny himself.

The 37-year-old Sweaty Betty PR founder took to her Instagram account to share details of the day with her 213,000 followers.

“Kids table set up for our annual Easter Sunday lunch,” she captioned the first photo, which showed a perfectly assembled children’s table for the day.

The table, which was put together by table décor stylist specialists The Ella Group, was adorned with an overflowing bunch of pink, purple and yellow roses from Lilac & Willow Flowers in Sydney’s Rose Bay.

Her lucky children, Pixie and Hunter, along with six other kids, were treated to a custom gift box each with their names on it.

The children at the table also had name cards, bunny paper bonbons, lilac straws and a novelty carrot decoration.

Each place setting was finished off with an adorable Morgan & Finch bunny side plate.

When it came to setting up for the adults, the table was kitted out with Bed Bath n’ Table accessories as well as Govida chocolates and place cards by Hawk Creative.

Beautiful daffodils by Seedflora stood tall in the middle of the table, alongside Easter-themed decorations.

Roxy later posted a photo to her Instagram account showing her son, Hunter, beaming, obviously thrilled that the Easter bunny had decided to drop in to his lunch.

“Special visit yesterday for our #easteregg hunt,” Roxy captioned the snap.

