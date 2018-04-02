News

The real reason Channing Tatum and Jenna split
The real reason Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split

Jarrod and Ali crash Bachelor In Paradise

Deirde Fidge
Yahoo7 Be /

We’re only up to the third episode but tensions are spiralling faster than everyone’s humidity hair.

Last week’s wholesome couplings are starting to split and the power dynamics have changed now that the guys will be hosting the next rose ceremony.

bachelor in paradise

We are all this lizard licking his lips in anticipation for drama. Source: Channel Ten

bachelor in paradise australia

This may not look like the definition of power but it is. Anyway here’s Wonderwall. Source: Channel Ten

We start with Keira’s date card and she chooses Michael.

Tara and Sam are “so chill” about their respective partners having a date together, as they so loudly and repeatedly keep saying.

bachelor in paradise tara

The face of a person so chill and totally fine with their partner going on a romantic date with someone else. Source: Channel Ten

Flo’s having major RR (Rose Regret), possibly feeling less confident now her little tagalong boy Davey isn’t here anymore and Jake isn’t following her around either.

It must be hard being so beautiful because you get used to a certain level of adoration, I guess?

bachelor in paradise 2018

Young beautiful people don’t deserve our sympathy so that’s enough of that. Source: Channel Ten

Michael and Keira go horse-riding and the date goes well, if your definition of ‘well’ is the guy spending the whole time talking about his connection with another woman.

bachelor australia

Is Paradise infected with a swarm of cloth-eating moths? This is not a singlet. This is a necklace. Source: Channel Ten

bachelorette

Nothing says romance like humid chafing thighs and elegant headwear. Source: Channel Ten

When Michael returns he wants to chat with Tara, to see if they’re on the same page.

“I’m so fine. I had the best day… Sam and I spent the day together,” Tara responds nonchalantly, full of both chill and champagne.

Has this pairing erupted?

tara bachelor in paradise australia

Oh had you gone? I hadn’t even noticed. Source: Channel Ten

WOOP WOOP! It’s the newcomer alarm and hang on to your pants folks – it’s a big one.

Jarrod “Pot Plant” Woodgate is here to fall in love.

He strides into the ideal Paradise reception of the group pointing, laughing and screaming, which, funnily enough, is also exactly how we all reacted when we watched him on Sophie Monk's season.

bachelor in paradise channel 10

The women on Paradise may be slightly more afraid than shocked to be honest. Source: Channel Ten

bachelor in paradise blake

There’s nothing like being laughed at to make a newcomer feel welcome. Source: Channel Ten

Jarrod has the last laugh though, swiftly pulling women aside to abduct or propose– sorry, ‘have a chat’.

bachelor

“Are you pro or anti stalking? Asking for a friend.” Source: Channel Ten

bachelor in paradise jarrod

“My favourite thing about pot plants is they give you unconditional love and never leave you and also can’t physically run, anyway how’s your day going?” Source: Channel Ten

tv show bachelor

“Did it hurt when you fell from heaven or when you saw me get dumped on national TV? Flo? Florence? Are you listening?” Source: Channel Ten

Keira is super keen to meet J, since they’d already conversed in true 2018 fashion: she put a love heart on his post (not a euphemism).

Jarrod’s face turns level eight on the beetroot scale indicating high levels of emotion.

Wait, what’s that sound? The newcomer alarm again! Welcome Ali.

All men swarm around the new meat the same way they did at Laurina who is now being ignored.

Paradise is so fickle.

jake ellis bachelor in paradise

Mate, you’re not even trying to play hard to get… roll in that tongue lizard-boy. Source: Channel Ten

bachelor in paradise ali

Same. Source: Channel Ten

Flo is not impressed and makes a couple of remarks about Ali ranging from mildly mean (“Malibu Barbie”) to genuinely cutting (she “looks like someone from the Gold Coast”).

Mack hits it off with Ali, possibly because she appears to be the only person there who actually showed interest in him and asked him questions about his window-cleaning business (aww, Mack).

Or perhaps because she looks exactly like Sophie Monk.

florence bachelor in paradise

Anyone who went to an all-girls high school will recognise this look. Source: Channel Ten

Woop woop, we have a third newbie: it’s Megan Marx, the sexually-fluid rose rejecter.

In one of the weirder date-card concepts, Megan is presented with a ‘menu’ of personality traits to choose her dining partner from, and ends up with Jake as a blind date.

bachelor in paradise recap

We have ‘playful’ and ‘creative’, but where’s ‘fame-hungry’ or ‘prone to excessive blushing’? Source: Channel Ten

Turns out these two have already met – is there any Paradise woman Jake doesn’t already know? – and sparks fly.

bachelor in paradise australia recap

Jake smooching his second gal on the third ep, I hope he brushed his teeth. Source: Channel Ten

Does Megan actually like Jake? Will any former couplings stay together? How will Flo respond?

Hang onto your leaf-hats folks, next episode is going to be a doozy.

florence bachelor in paradise australia

Cyclone Flo, coming to a Paradise near you.. Source: Channel Ten

