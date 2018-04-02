Jarrod and Ali crash Bachelor In Paradise

We’re only up to the third episode but tensions are spiralling faster than everyone’s humidity hair.

Last week’s wholesome couplings are starting to split and the power dynamics have changed now that the guys will be hosting the next rose ceremony.

We start with Keira’s date card and she chooses Michael.

Tara and Sam are “so chill” about their respective partners having a date together, as they so loudly and repeatedly keep saying.

Flo’s having major RR (Rose Regret), possibly feeling less confident now her little tagalong boy Davey isn’t here anymore and Jake isn’t following her around either.

It must be hard being so beautiful because you get used to a certain level of adoration, I guess?

Michael and Keira go horse-riding and the date goes well, if your definition of ‘well’ is the guy spending the whole time talking about his connection with another woman.

When Michael returns he wants to chat with Tara, to see if they’re on the same page.

“I’m so fine. I had the best day… Sam and I spent the day together,” Tara responds nonchalantly, full of both chill and champagne.

Has this pairing erupted?

WOOP WOOP! It’s the newcomer alarm and hang on to your pants folks – it’s a big one.

Jarrod “Pot Plant” Woodgate is here to fall in love.

He strides into the ideal Paradise reception of the group pointing, laughing and screaming, which, funnily enough, is also exactly how we all reacted when we watched him on Sophie Monk's season.

Jarrod has the last laugh though, swiftly pulling women aside to abduct or propose– sorry, ‘have a chat’.

Keira is super keen to meet J, since they’d already conversed in true 2018 fashion: she put a love heart on his post (not a euphemism).

Jarrod’s face turns level eight on the beetroot scale indicating high levels of emotion.

Wait, what’s that sound? The newcomer alarm again! Welcome Ali.

All men swarm around the new meat the same way they did at Laurina who is now being ignored.

Paradise is so fickle.

Flo is not impressed and makes a couple of remarks about Ali ranging from mildly mean (“Malibu Barbie”) to genuinely cutting (she “looks like someone from the Gold Coast”).

Mack hits it off with Ali, possibly because she appears to be the only person there who actually showed interest in him and asked him questions about his window-cleaning business (aww, Mack).

Or perhaps because she looks exactly like Sophie Monk.

Woop woop, we have a third newbie: it’s Megan Marx, the sexually-fluid rose rejecter.

In one of the weirder date-card concepts, Megan is presented with a ‘menu’ of personality traits to choose her dining partner from, and ends up with Jake as a blind date.

Turns out these two have already met – is there any Paradise woman Jake doesn’t already know? – and sparks fly.

Does Megan actually like Jake? Will any former couplings stay together? How will Flo respond?

Hang onto your leaf-hats folks, next episode is going to be a doozy.

