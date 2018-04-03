News

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'finalise' divorce

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are said to be on 'good terms' as they put the final touches on their divorce which reportedly includes the dad-of-six being given access to his kids.

Ange, 47, had previously been granted custody of their brood in a temporary agreement following her decision to file for divorce in September 2016, but now the pair seem ready to put their bitter battle behind them and sign the settlement 'within weeks.'

“Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship," a source close to Ange told The Sun, adding the agreement was “It’s a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly finalised their divorce, allowing Brad to have more time with his kids following rumours of bitterness in both camps. Source: Getty

"They are now on pretty good terms," the insider continued, revealing the terms of the divorce was being “finalised by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks."

Previously, the pair had been caught in a bitter divorce that saw 54-year-old Brad lose out on time with his kids.

Angelina had reportedly stopped him seeing the kids as they battled their separation out. Source: Getty

Ange spoke about how her split from Brad affected the family, telling Vanity Fair in July last year the family was "healing".

An insider close to Ange has revealed the pair are now on "good terms." Source: Getty

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Paris 2004

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been reported to be back on, with some claims the pair are "engaged" again. The couple are pictured here in Paris together in 2004. Source: Getty

"[The kids are] just healing from the events that led to the filing... they’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some... from life, from things in life," she told the mag.

Brad has also recently been linked to his first wife Jennifer Aniston who he divorced in 2005, with rumours rife in Hollywood the pair have rekindled their romance.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

