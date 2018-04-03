Hilarious reactions to Sam and Tara on Bachelor in Paradise

Tara and Sam were both left in limbo during last night's Bachelor in Paradise, when Keira chose to take Michael out on a date.
But as their respective love interests spent time together on a date, Tara and Sam turned to each other and it turns out they definitely have chemistry.
Fans watched on with a mix of horror and happiness as sparks flew between the pair, clearly unable to decide if they love this unlikely pairing or they hate it.
In the yes corner were people who couldn't help but notice the pair shared the same sense of humour, something they noted her previous interest, Michael, didn't have.
One person even spotted they both had a strong hat game, making them well suited. We couldn't agree more.
The views in the no corner however were strong, with many taking to Twitter to declare 'no' on their budding romance.
Some viewers were literally torn in two as they called the couple 'perfect' yet hated themselves for it. We feel you guys.
Before last night, Tara had been very keen on Michael while Sam had been giving Keira a lot of attention.
So will this love story have a happy ending?
Judging from the colourful reactions to their flirt-off last night, no matter which direction this romance goes, we're all here for it.
