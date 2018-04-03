Hilarious reactions to Sam and Tara on Bachelor in Paradise

Tara and Sam were both left in limbo during last night's Bachelor in Paradise, when Keira chose to take Michael out on a date.

But as their respective love interests spent time together on a date, Tara and Sam turned to each other and it turns out they definitely have chemistry.

Fans watched on with a mix of horror and happiness as sparks flew between the pair, clearly unable to decide if they love this unlikely pairing or they hate it.

In the yes corner were people who couldn't help but notice the pair shared the same sense of humour, something they noted her previous interest, Michael, didn't have.

#BachelorInParadiseAU Tara and Sam actually make a good couple. Same sense of humour. — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) April 2, 2018

Tara's not cold Michael. She's just been hanging out with Uncle Sam and Wise at the swim up all day #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/UBsZ1JdSf3 — Niki LePeair (@Nikinoodle80) April 2, 2018

One person even spotted they both had a strong hat game, making them well suited. We couldn't agree more.

As much as I hate the idea of them as a couple, Tara and Uncle Sam’s hat game is STRONG #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/bbX78MWhKf — Aliza (@AlizanotEliza) April 2, 2018

The views in the no corner however were strong, with many taking to Twitter to declare 'no' on their budding romance.

Oh Tara. You can do so much better than Sam! #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/ob2mbfN7O1 — Carlotta McIntryhard (@themacsta) April 2, 2018

Tara & Sam being a “match made in heaven” is not a scenario I’d ever envisaged. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Michelle 🐿💨 (@MichelleMackey1) April 2, 2018

Noooooooooooo she can't with Sam.. Or Michael for that matter — Janice hickey (@Janicehickey4) April 2, 2018

If tara and sam end up together so help me #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/1xOt1aWUJe — karen 🐝 (@keepingitkaren) April 2, 2018

Some viewers were literally torn in two as they called the couple 'perfect' yet hated themselves for it. We feel you guys.

Tara and Sam...WHY DO THEY SEEM PERFECT FOR EACH OTHER?! THIS CAN’T BE HAPPENING?! #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/HAIvgMANT4 — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) April 2, 2018

i really hate that i like sam and tara #BachelorInParadiseAU — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@thereafter) April 2, 2018

I want Tara to be happy more than anything and if that means she has to date Sam...............I support her in that #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/xwRy2LHzwk — aisling (@aislina) April 2, 2018

Before last night, Tara had been very keen on Michael while Sam had been giving Keira a lot of attention.

So will this love story have a happy ending?

Judging from the colourful reactions to their flirt-off last night, no matter which direction this romance goes, we're all here for it.

