Hilarious reactions to Sam and Tara on Bachelor in Paradise

Naomi Campbell leads tributes to Winnie Mandela
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'finalise' divorce

But as their respective love interests spent time together on a date, Tara and Sam turned to each other and it turns out they definitely have chemistry.

Fans watched on with a mix of horror and happiness as sparks flew between the pair, clearly unable to decide if they love this unlikely pairing or they hate it.

Tara and Sam Bachelor in Paradise

Tara and Sam bonded when Michael and Keira went on a date together. Source: Ten

In the yes corner were people who couldn't help but notice the pair shared the same sense of humour, something they noted her previous interest, Michael, didn't have.





One person even spotted they both had a strong hat game, making them well suited. We couldn't agree more.



Tara and Sam Bachelor in Paradise

The unlikely pair were getting on swimmingly last night. Source: Ten

The views in the no corner however were strong, with many taking to Twitter to declare 'no' on their budding romance.







Some viewers were literally torn in two as they called the couple 'perfect' yet hated themselves for it. We feel you guys.





Before last night, Tara had been very keen on Michael while Sam had been giving Keira a lot of attention.

Keira and Michael date Bachelor in Paradise.

Michael and Keira had gone on a date, leaving their other interests to find chemistry with one another. Source: Ten

So will this love story have a happy ending?

Judging from the colourful reactions to their flirt-off last night, no matter which direction this romance goes, we're all here for it.

