MAFS' Sarah unveils revenge body

She's a proud advocate for women with curves.

But Married At First Sight's Sarah Roza has revealed she's lost 8kg in the wake of her split from 'hubby' Telv Williams and boy is she rocking that revenge body.

In a photo shared to Instagram, fans were quick to comment on her banging figure, asking if she had lost weight recently.

"You've lost so much weight Sarah," one fan wrote, to which Sarah replied, "About 8kgs darl... x."

The weight loss follows the 38-year-old's shock split from Telv after having one of the strongest relationships on the show.

Posing alongside fellow MAFS star Tracey Jewel, the redhead reality star still has her signature curves which are on show in a stunning green bodycon dress.

"You look amazing," one user commented, while another called her "stunningly beautiful".

Sarah also hinted there was a story behind her weight loss when fans asked how she achieved it.

"[There's a] very interesting story behind the weight loss..." she wrote, in response to one Instagram user.

Did she mean her breakup with Telv was what caused it? Only time will tell if she'll spill the tea on that topic.

