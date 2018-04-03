News

Naomi Campbell leads tributes to Winnie Mandela

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be

Naomi Campbell has led the way with tributes to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who has died from an unknown illness, aged 81.

The supermodel has spoken out about the death of Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife Winnie — an anti-apartheid activist in her own right — saying she will 'cherish' the fond memories she has of time they spent together.

"I cherish the times I spent with you, embracing me in your family & home," the 47-year-old wrote. "You were Woman of strength that endured so much hardship and sacrifice."

Naomi Campbell leads tributes to Winnie Mandela

Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie has died at the age of 81 it has been confirmed. Source: Getty



"You will remain in my heart!!" She added. "R.I.P WINNIE MANDELA [heart emoji] [praying emoji] [South African flag emoji]"

Naomi was joined in her sentiments by British actor Idris Elba, Sharon Stone and How to Get Away With Murder star, Viola Davis, who have all shared touching dedications to the South African activist.
Naomi Campbell leads tributes to Winnie Mandela

Naomi honoured the activist for her life saying she will "remain in my heart." Source: Getty





Winnie — who was described as the “Mother of the Nation” by many in South Africa and a champion of the black majority — died “surrounded by her family and loved ones,” according to a statement released by Madikizela-Mandela’s family.

Winnie and Nelson Mandela in 1990

Winnie with her then husband Nelson Mandela during his liberation in February 1990. Source: Getty

She was the second of Nelson Mandela’s three wives and the pair were married from 1958 to 1996.

Her former hubby, who died in 2013, was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage, and Madikizela-Mandela’s own activism against white minority rule led to her being jailed for months and placed under house arrest for years.

The couple divorced in 1996, two years after Mandela became president in South Africa’s first all-race elections, with Mandela accusing his wife of infidelity.

Madikizela-Mandela at the funeral of Mandela in December 2013. Source: Getty Images

As the mother of two of Mandela’s children, Winnie and Nelson appeared to rebuild a friendship in his final years.

After Mandela’s death, however, she became involved in disputes over his inheritance.

