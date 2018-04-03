Naomi Campbell leads tributes to Winnie Mandela

Naomi Campbell has led the way with tributes to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who has died from an unknown illness, aged 81.

The supermodel has spoken out about the death of Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife Winnie — an anti-apartheid activist in her own right — saying she will 'cherish' the fond memories she has of time they spent together.

"I cherish the times I spent with you, embracing me in your family & home," the 47-year-old wrote. "You were Woman of strength that endured so much hardship and sacrifice."

I cherish the times I spent with you, embracing me in your family & home. You were Woman of strength that endured so much hardship and sacrifice. Without you we would not know anything about Tata and his 27 years. You will remain in my heart!! R.I.P WINNIE MANDELA ♥️🙏🏾🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/2R9fg1t6dx — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) April 2, 2018

"You will remain in my heart!!" She added. "R.I.P WINNIE MANDELA [heart emoji] [praying emoji] [South African flag emoji]"

A woman who epitomized how the power of a woman's love, intelligence and vision can change a culture. RIP Winnie Mandela ❤ pic.twitter.com/axAeS7re3u — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 2, 2018

With respect to Winnie Mandela. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/w9Po5531r6 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) April 2, 2018

Rest in peace Mama Winnie. My heart is heavy right now. You lived a full and important life contributing to the liberation of a nation by force and ACTUAL ACTIVISM. You will never be forgotten. 👊🏾 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 2, 2018

Naomi was joined in her sentiments by British actor Idris Elba, Sharon Stone and How tostar, Viola Davis, who have all shared touching dedications to the South African activist.

Winnie — who was described as the “Mother of the Nation” by many in South Africa and a champion of the black majority — died “surrounded by her family and loved ones,” according to a statement released by Madikizela-Mandela’s family.

She was the second of Nelson Mandela’s three wives and the pair were married from 1958 to 1996.

Her former hubby, who died in 2013, was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage, and Madikizela-Mandela’s own activism against white minority rule led to her being jailed for months and placed under house arrest for years.

The couple divorced in 1996, two years after Mandela became president in South Africa’s first all-race elections, with Mandela accusing his wife of infidelity.

As the mother of two of Mandela’s children, Winnie and Nelson appeared to rebuild a friendship in his final years.

After Mandela’s death, however, she became involved in disputes over his inheritance.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram