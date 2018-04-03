News

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's cheeky PDA

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky couldn't keep their hands off each other during a beach day out over the Easter weekend.

And can you blame them? The award for hottest Hollywood couple goes to these two, hands down.

Making the most of the warmer weather in Byron Bay, Chris and Elsa weren't afraid to put on a cheeky display of PDA.

chris hemsworth elsa pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky couldn't keep their hands off each other during a beach day out over the Easter weekend. Source: Media Mode

Chris, 34, wrapped his arms around 41-year-old Elsa, with not a care in the world as they soaked up the sun.

They were joined by their three children, as well as Matt Damon and his family.

Elsa looked absolutely incredible in a black stringed bikini, while Chris wore a cool singlet, board shorts and hat.

chris hemsworth elsa pataky pda

Making the most of the warmer weather in Byron Bay, Chris and Elsa weren't afraid to put on a cheeky display of PDA. Source: Media Mode

For Elsa, who has daughter India Rose, five, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, four, with her Thor hubby, keeping in shape has always been something she’s made time for.

Despite struggling to workout in between her busy life of chasing her kids around, she’s realised incorporating them into her fitness regime is the best solution.

"Sometimes it's hard to leave my kids, so it's best when I can convince them to tag along," she told Good Housekeeping.

elsa pataky bikini

Elsa looked incredible in a stringed black bikini. Source: Mega

elsa pataky black bikini

For Elsa, who has daughter India Rose, five, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, four, with her Thor hubby, keeping in shape has always been something she’s made time for. Source: Media Mode

"I'll go to the gym and let them have fun playing around while I work out for an hour.:

And when it comes to her workout, she doesn’t mess around.

chris hemsworth wife elsa pataky

Just dancing away. Source: Media Mode

"A lot of women are scared to use weights and bulk up — don't be!,” she advises.

"Our bodies are strong and it's important to take advantage of that. It's obvious that I love strength training (seriously, give it a try!), but I also incorporate yoga into my routine. Yoga, in particular, is great for toning your booty."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

