Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's cheeky PDA

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky couldn't keep their hands off each other during a beach day out over the Easter weekend.

And can you blame them? The award for hottest Hollywood couple goes to these two, hands down.

Making the most of the warmer weather in Byron Bay, Chris and Elsa weren't afraid to put on a cheeky display of PDA.

Chris, 34, wrapped his arms around 41-year-old Elsa, with not a care in the world as they soaked up the sun.

They were joined by their three children, as well as Matt Damon and his family.

Elsa looked absolutely incredible in a black stringed bikini, while Chris wore a cool singlet, board shorts and hat.

For Elsa, who has daughter India Rose, five, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, four, with her Thor hubby, keeping in shape has always been something she’s made time for.

Despite struggling to workout in between her busy life of chasing her kids around, she’s realised incorporating them into her fitness regime is the best solution.

"Sometimes it's hard to leave my kids, so it's best when I can convince them to tag along," she told Good Housekeeping.

"I'll go to the gym and let them have fun playing around while I work out for an hour.:

And when it comes to her workout, she doesn’t mess around.

"A lot of women are scared to use weights and bulk up — don't be!,” she advises.

"Our bodies are strong and it's important to take advantage of that. It's obvious that I love strength training (seriously, give it a try!), but I also incorporate yoga into my routine. Yoga, in particular, is great for toning your booty."

