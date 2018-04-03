News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Peter Stefanovic speaks after Ubergate
Peter Stefanovic defends Karl
Channing Tatum and wife Jenna announce split
Channing Tatum and wife Jenna split

Candice Warner's marriage to David is 'under strain'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It has been a turbulent time for Candice Warner after her cricketer husband David was at the centre of the ball tampering saga, but it seems the scandal may have also taken a toll on their marriage.

Lisa Oldfield announces divorce on I'm A Celeb
0:39

Lisa Oldfield announces divorce on I'm A Celeb
Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
0:59

Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
1:24

Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
Maz Compton's Chatter Box... with Rob Mills
4:28

Maz Compton's Chatter Box... with Rob Mills
A whole cafe of cookie dough EXISTS in Sydney
1:13

A whole cafe of cookie dough EXISTS in Sydney
Rafael Nadal bird mess conspiracy
0:23

Rafael Nadal bird mess conspiracy
The Struggle Is Real
42:22

The Struggle Is Real
Madonna’s Son David Belts Out One of His Mom’s Greatest Hits – Watch the Adorable Video
0:54

Madonna’s Son David Belts Out One of His Mom’s Greatest Hits – Watch the Adorable Video
Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
2:41

Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
PSA: You can now taste the insta-famous dessert you’ve been craving IRL
1:16

PSA: You can now taste the insta-famous dessert you’ve been craving IRL
David Geaney taps up a storm on the BGT stage | Auditions Week 7 | Britain&rsquo;s Got Talent 2017
2:09

David Geaney taps up a storm on the BGT stage | Auditions Week 7 | Britain’s Got Talent 2017
David Beckham's 22 Pushups video is way hotter than yours
0:58

David Beckham's 22 Pushups video is way hotter than yours
 

The WAG reportedly "couldn't believe" what David had got himself caught up in, according to New Idea.

"She just said, 'How could you?'... she couldn't believe he'd be so careless," a source told the magazine.

Candice and David Warner

It has been a turbulent time for Candice Warner after her cricketer husband David was at the centre of the ball tampering saga, but it seems the scandal may have also taken a toll on their marriage. Source: Getty

David, the vice captain for the Australian cricket team, has been given a 12-month ban after he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

It's not just his professional career he has put at risk, as the source claims his marriage to Candice is "under strain".

"I'd be very surprised if this wasn't putting a huge strain on their marriage," the insider admitted to the publication.

Be has reached out to Candice's reps regarding the report.

David Warner crying

David, the vice captain for the Australian cricket team, has been given a 12 month ban after he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Source: Getty

Just weeks before the ball tampering scandal, David was taunted by spectators at the cricket in South Africa about a previous romantic liaison Candice had with rugby player Sonny Bill Williams 10 years ago.

Some were wearing Sonny Bill masks and reportedly holding up signs taunting the Australian cricketer.



Representatives for Candice, 33, told Be on Friday she was "doing as well as can be expected given the situation".

candice warner david warner

Candice broke down in tears when arriving at Sydney airport on Thursday with cricketer husband David following Australia's ball-tampering saga. Source: Getty

The former ironwoman broke down in tears when arriving at Sydney airport on Thursday.

She was with David and their two daughters Ivy, three, and one-year-old Indi.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top