Candice Warner's marriage to David is 'under strain'

It has been a turbulent time for Candice Warner after her cricketer husband David was at the centre of the ball tampering saga, but it seems the scandal may have also taken a toll on their marriage.

The WAG reportedly "couldn't believe" what David had got himself caught up in, according to New Idea.

"She just said, 'How could you?'... she couldn't believe he'd be so careless," a source told the magazine.

David, the vice captain for the Australian cricket team, has been given a 12-month ban after he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

It's not just his professional career he has put at risk, as the source claims his marriage to Candice is "under strain".

"I'd be very surprised if this wasn't putting a huge strain on their marriage," the insider admitted to the publication.

Just weeks before the ball tampering scandal, David was taunted by spectators at the cricket in South Africa about a previous romantic liaison Candice had with rugby player Sonny Bill Williams 10 years ago.

Some were wearing Sonny Bill masks and reportedly holding up signs taunting the Australian cricketer.

Representatives for Candice, 33, told Be on Friday she was "doing as well as can be expected given the situation".

The former ironwoman broke down in tears when arriving at Sydney airport on Thursday.

She was with David and their two daughters Ivy, three, and one-year-old Indi.

