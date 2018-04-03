Channing Tatum and wife Jenna announce split

News

Candice Warner's marriage to David is 'under strain'
Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum have confirmed they are separating after eight years of marriage.

The couple, who have four-year-old daughter Everly together, announced their split in joint posts on Instagram on Monday night (US time).

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said in a joint statement. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum have confirmed they are separating after eight years of marriage. Source: Getty

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The pair insisted there was "no secrets or salacious events" which prompted their decision to split and said they are still "best friends".



They admitted they just realised it was "time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," the statement continued. "We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

"Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

The couple first met in 2006 on the set of the hit movie Step Up, eventually tying the knot in 2009 in Malibu, California.

The couple first met in 2006 on the set of the hit movie Step Up. They are pictured here together that same year. Source: Getty

Jenna pictured here with daughter Everly. Source: Getty

Back in February, Jenna, 37, opened up to Health magazine admitting her life with Channing wasn't as perfect as it seemed.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she admitted.

The pair starred in the hit movie Step Up together. Source: Touchstone Pictures

Of course, as you'd expect, social media went into meltdown following the announcement of their split.






Hearts around the world are breaking. It's safe to say, love is dead.

