The heartbreaking reason behind Keira Maguire's nose job
Candice Warner's marriage to David is 'under strain'
Peter Stefanovic defends Karl

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Peter Stefanovic has spoken out after the scandal involving him and older brother Karl Stefanovic, whose controversial comments went public after they were overheard in the back of an Uber and leaked by the driver.

Karl has previously apologised for the remarks made about his new Today co-host Georgie Gardner in the conversation with his brother, and now Peter has come forward saying the pair have always "got each other's backs".

Talking about how the backlash affected them in TV Week, Peter insisted the pair are now stronger than ever, with both supporting the other.

Pete Stefanovic has defended his brother Karl after being criticised for a conversation they had in the back on an Uber. Source: Instagram/PeterStefanovic

"He's got my back and I've got his," Peter, 36, told the publication. "We're brothers and our family unit is pretty tight."

With both being journalists at Channel Nine, you'd expect there to be some sibling rivalry. But Peter insists there isn't.

Karl, seen here with his colleague Georgie, reportedly made negative comments about her. Source: Nine

"Work-wise I'm always getting advice from Karl," he said, admitting that the only thing they get competitive over is a game of tennis or ping pong.

He also commented on his big bro's recent commitment ceremony to fiancée Jasmine Yarbrough following his shock divorce from Cassandra Thorburn after 21 years of marriage.

Georgie Gardner Karl Stefanovic

Karl has apologised to Georgie Gardner over the comments he made about her that were recorded by an Uber driver. Source: Instagram/GeorgieGardner

Peter is married to TV presenter Sylvia Jefferies. Source: Instagram/PeterStefanovic

"He's been through a lot but he's tough," Peter said, adding that the dad-of-three is a "great father" and a "good man".

Last monthToday host Karl was recorded complaining about his Channel Nine colleagues to brother Peter who had him on loud speaker whilst in the cab.

The 43-year-old later said he was 'sorry' and admitted the remarks were 'stupid' to The Sunday Telegraph.

