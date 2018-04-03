Peter Stefanovic defends Karl

Peter Stefanovic has spoken out after the scandal involving him and older brother Karl Stefanovic, whose controversial comments went public after they were overheard in the back of an Uber and leaked by the driver.

Karl has previously apologised for the remarks made about his new Today co-host Georgie Gardner in the conversation with his brother, and now Peter has come forward saying the pair have always "got each other's backs".

Talking about how the backlash affected them in TV Week, Peter insisted the pair are now stronger than ever, with both supporting the other.

"He's got my back and I've got his," Peter, 36, told the publication. "We're brothers and our family unit is pretty tight."

With both being journalists at Channel Nine, you'd expect there to be some sibling rivalry. But Peter insists there isn't.

"Work-wise I'm always getting advice from Karl," he said, admitting that the only thing they get competitive over is a game of tennis or ping pong.

He also commented on his big bro's recent commitment ceremony to fiancée Jasmine Yarbrough following his shock divorce from Cassandra Thorburn after 21 years of marriage.

"He's been through a lot but he's tough," Peter said, adding that the dad-of-three is a "great father" and a "good man".

Last monthToday host Karl was recorded complaining about his Channel Nine colleagues to brother Peter who had him on loud speaker whilst in the cab.

The 43-year-old later said he was 'sorry' and admitted the remarks were 'stupid' to The Sunday Telegraph.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram