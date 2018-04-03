The heartbreaking reason behind Keira Maguire's nose job

Bachelor In Paradise star Keira Maguire has opened up about the heartbreaking reason she had to have a nose job back in 2016.

Opening up about her decision to go under the knife to Woman's Day, the 31-year-old revealed it was because she was the victim of an attack.

It was her boyfriend at the time's friend who was the perpetrator.

"I've never spoken about this before but when I was 23, a mate of my boyfriend's grabbed my nose so viciously and twisted it that it actually bent the cartilage," she told the magazine.

The star didn't ever press charges against the attacker, but admitted the incident did take a toll on her mental health and physical health.

But what prompted her decision to undergo nose surgery was a girl telling Keira her "nose went a little to the side" and also her stint on The Bachelor.

Insisting she was "confident" with what she looked like before she was on the show, it was the paparazzi which got to her.

"But when you're in the spotlight, you see paparazzi photos [of yourself] and have no control... So if I can change my appearance it gives me back some... control," she said.

We think she looks fabulous both then and now and we're gunning for this stunner to find love on Bachelor In Paradise.

Perhaps with Jarrod?

Things were clearly heating up between the pair on Monday night's show.

Tonight it looks like the blonde gets caught up in a love triangle between Jarrod, Ali and herself.

Pass the popcorn, please.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram