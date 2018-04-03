News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Blac Chyna defends altercation
Blac Chyna's stroller fight caught on camera
Peter Stefanovic speaks after Ubergate
Peter Stefanovic defends Karl

The heartbreaking reason behind Keira Maguire's nose job

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Bachelor In Paradise star Keira Maguire has opened up about the heartbreaking reason she had to have a nose job back in 2016.

Justin Bieber Reacts To The Weekend Dissing Selena Gomez | Hollywoodlife
3:10

Justin Bieber Reacts To The Weekend Dissing Selena Gomez | Hollywoodlife
The Condom Snorting Challenge Is A Fake Trend? | Hollywoodlife
1:45

The Condom Snorting Challenge Is A Fake Trend? | Hollywoodlife
Condom Snorting Is Latest Viral Trend That'll Have You Saying WTF
2:08

Condom Snorting Is Latest Viral Trend That'll Have You Saying WTF
Justin Bieber Still &lsquo;Loves&rsquo; Selena Gomez Letting Her Decide The Fate Of Jelena
2:42

Justin Bieber Still ‘Loves’ Selena Gomez Letting Her Decide The Fate Of Jelena
Rob Kardashian FURIOUS With Blac Chyna Over Magic Mountain Incident!
2:53

Rob Kardashian FURIOUS With Blac Chyna Over Magic Mountain Incident!
Youtube Shooter 911 Call
0:34

Youtube Shooter 911 Call
Demi Lovato & Kehlani Share STEAMY Kiss Onstage - Are They Dating?
2:32

Demi Lovato & Kehlani Share STEAMY Kiss Onstage - Are They Dating?
Snapchat Announces Group Video Chat & Other COOL New Features
1:31

Snapchat Announces Group Video Chat & Other COOL New Features
Whether You Were Expecting It Or Not, You're Expecting!
1:50

Whether You Were Expecting It Or Not, You're Expecting!
Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Surprise Phone Call To Tyga, Justin Bieber SHADES The Weeknd For Selena Gomez | DR
8:24

Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Phone Call To Tyga, Justin Bieber SHADES The Weeknd For Selena Gomez | DR
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Blac Chyna's Fight Video | Hollywoodlife
3:02

Kylie Jenner Reacts To Blac Chyna's Fight Video | Hollywoodlife
Logan Paul In HOT WATER On Birthday For "Illegal Operation" In Yosemite
1:30

Logan Paul In HOT WATER On Birthday For "Illegal Operation" In Yosemite
 

Opening up about her decision to go under the knife to Woman's Day, the 31-year-old revealed it was because she was the victim of an attack.

It was her boyfriend at the time's friend who was the perpetrator.

Keira Maguire selfie

Bachelor In Paradise star Keira Maguire has opened up about the heartbreaking reason she had to have a nose job back in 2016. Source: Instagram / keiramaguire

"I've never spoken about this before but when I was 23, a mate of my boyfriend's grabbed my nose so viciously and twisted it that it actually bent the cartilage," she told the magazine.

The star didn't ever press charges against the attacker, but admitted the incident did take a toll on her mental health and physical health.

Keira, pictured here in 2016 before she underwent nose surgery, admitted the reason she got a nose job was because she was the victim of an attack in her early 20s. Source: Getty

But what prompted her decision to undergo nose surgery was a girl telling Keira her "nose went a little to the side" and also her stint on The Bachelor.

Insisting she was "confident" with what she looked like before she was on the show, it was the paparazzi which got to her.

"But when you're in the spotlight, you see paparazzi photos [of yourself] and have no control... So if I can change my appearance it gives me back some... control," she said.

Bachelor In Paradise Keira Maguire

Keira is currently on Bachelor In Paradise hoping for a second chance at love. Source: Ten

We think she looks fabulous both then and now and we're gunning for this stunner to find love on Bachelor In Paradise.

Perhaps with Jarrod?

Things were clearly heating up between the pair on Monday night's show.

Tonight it looks like the blonde gets caught up in a love triangle between Jarrod, Ali and herself.

Pass the popcorn, please.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top