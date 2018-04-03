News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Blac Chyna's stroller fight caught on camera

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Blac Chyna has defiantly hit back after an altercation at a theme park in California - but admitted violence is never the answer.

Blac Chyna Wants Out Of Reality Show? Rob & Chyna Baby Shower Details
2:58

Blac Chyna Wants Out Of Reality Show? Rob & Chyna Baby Shower Details
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
10:56

Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
Rob Kardashian Taking Blac Chyna to Court Over Stroller Throwing Fight?
2:04

Rob Kardashian Taking Blac Chyna to Court Over Stroller Throwing Fight?
Baby Orangutan Gets a Bath
0:38

Baby Orangutan Gets a Bath
Blac Chyna PUNCHES People Trying To Touch Dream At Six Flags Magic Mountain!
2:35

Blac Chyna PUNCHES People Trying To Touch Dream At Six Flags Magic Mountain!
Kylie Jenner REJECTS Travis Scott's Marriage Proposal, Blac Chyna BREAKS DOWN on Instagram -DR
7:32

Kylie Jenner REJECTS Travis Scott's Marriage Proposal, Blac Chyna BREAKS DOWN on Instagram -DR
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Blac Chyna Hooking Up with a TEENAGE Rapper Because of the Kardashians!!?
2:05

Blac Chyna Hooking Up with a TEENAGE Rapper Because of the Kardashians!!?
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
Blac Chyna Spotted for the FIRST Time Since Sex Tape Leaks, RESPONDS to Scandal
1:03

Blac Chyna Spotted for the FIRST Time Since Sex Tape Leaks, RESPONDS to Scandal
 

The reality TV star was at Six Flags Magic Mountain when footage emerged of her swinging a pink stroller at a woman during the row, and the 29-year-old mum - who has King Cairo, five, with ex Tyga and 17-month-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian - has defended her actions.

"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she wrote on Instagram.

blac chyna six flags

Blac Chyna was seen swinging a pink stroller at a woman during an altercation at a theme park in California. Source: Twitter

"I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy."

Blac was joined at the theme park by her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, after rumours of a relationship were initially sparked when they were spotted on a date in February.

In a video posted by The Blast, Chyna and the rapper - were seen getting out of a car, before holding hands, and being asked by paparazzi if they were dating.

blac chyna

The star has defended her actions, saying she was protecting her children. Source: Instagram/blacchyna

Chyna confirmed the relationship, responding: "Yeah, we're like dating."

Last month, the reality star appeared to be on better terms with ex Rob as she took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

On the story part of the photo-sharing site, she posted a picture of herself with her ex-fiancé, both of them holding their daughter Dream.

blac chyne dream kardashian

She shared this photo of her daughter Dream on the same pram that was swung around. Source: Instagram/blacchyna

She captioned it: "Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy."

With additional reporting by Bang Showbiz.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top