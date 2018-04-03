Former Disney star reveals how she 'embraced' her sexuality

Former Disney star Alyson Stoner has opened up about how she "embraced" her sexuality.

The actress penned a heartfelt open letter for Teen Vogue detailing the moment she fell in love with a woman and how she struggled to come to terms with her sexuality for a long time.

Alyson, who previously starred on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, details how she became "mesmerized and intimidated" by a female dance teacher she met.

The 24-year-old then went on to write how she felt her relationship with the woman was neither "sisterly" nor "platonic" and fantasised about her in a way she had "never fantasised" about guys.

"I stared at women’s bodies more than anything," she wrote. "But wasn’t that just societal conditioning or the unattainable beauty standards that fuel comparison and objectification? I refused to entertain other possibilities."

Despite her struggles with her sexuality, the pair continued to spend time together and Alyson's feelings for this woman became more and more clear.

"Then we vented and supported each other," the Cheaper by the Dozen actress wrote. "Then cuddled. Then kissed and kissed some more. OK, we were in a relationship. I fell in love with a woman."

The star went on to detail how it took her "years" of therapy "trying to identify the source of [her] attraction" to the woman, internalising "harmful beliefs and misconceptions about LGBTQ people and identities".

A lot of people warned Alyson she could "ruin" her career if she ever came out to the world, and "prayed in turmoil nightly" to rid herself of such feelings.

After a long struggle to come to terms with her sexuality, Alyson now accepts herself for who she is.

"I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways," she writes. "I can love people of every gender identity and expression.

"It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys."

What an inspiration. You go, girl.

