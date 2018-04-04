News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Does MAFS' Dean have a new GF?
Does MAFS' Dean have a new girlfriend?

Bachelor in Paradise' Flo tells Davey 'I love you'

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Florence Moerenhout was given a taste of her own medicine last night, when she was given the boot from Bachelor in Paradise by Jake Ellis after he gave his rose to new arrival Megan Marx.

Workers in Japan Show Innovative Way of Clearing Snow
3:24

Workers in Japan Show Innovative Way of Clearing Snow
Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
0:21

Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
 

But the single 28-year-old has clearly moved on from her tumultuous romance with Jake, as she's taken to Instagram to declare her 'love' for Davey Lloyd.

The Dutch model made her feelings for the 26-year-old larrikin — who she sent packing from Paradise the week before — known, in a flirty public message that has sent fans into a spin.

Davey and Flo are back on Bachelor in paradise

Things started to heat up with Davey and Flo when he shared this image of the two of them together during Paradise. Source: Ten

It all started with a cute photo of Davey presenting Flo with some tropical flowers their brief time together in Fiji that Davey shared after her shock elimination last night.

"Hey can’t say it was all that bad," he wrote. "You still did get some flowers after all".
Florence Davey romance

Flo seemed to respond very well to his cute message, telling Davey she was in 'love' with him. Source: Instagram/FlorenceAlexandras

Flo, who branded Jake 'soulless' and 'cold' for not choosing her, responded very positively to the endearing snap.

"Hahahaha. Is it too early to say I love you?" she said. "Because I f**king do. You legend you".

Last night Jake sent Flo packing, just days after she gave him her rose. Scandalous! Source: Ten

The declaration of love follows their difficult start that viewers witnessed last week, that saw Flo give the last rose of the night to Jake over Davey, because the two had 'history'.

Fans made several observations about the PDA with many suggesting this was a major hint they are "secretly dating."

There could be hope for Flo with Davey though. Source: Ten

"You guys are the cutest people in the world u guys are meant to be together," one said.

While another told them to, "rekindle that sh*t, you two are so cute".

But while many were supportive of Davey and Flo giving things another go in the real world, former Bachelorette star Dave Billsborrow — who famously enjoyed a bromance with Davey whilst fighting for Sam Frost's heart in 2015 — didn't seem too impressed with his mate's potential love interest.

Dave Billsborrow, middle here with Davey and Sam Frost's ex Sasha, stood up for his friend, telling Flo she missed out. Source: Instagram/DaveyLloyd

"@florencealexandras you snooze you lose," he wrote. "@davey_lloyd is mine."

Clearly still in love with each other, Davey responded, "I have always been yours David."

We guess Flo will need to get past David before she can see if anything will blossom with Davey.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top