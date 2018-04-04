Bachelor in Paradise' Flo tells Davey 'I love you'

Florence Moerenhout was given a taste of her own medicine last night, when she was given the boot from Bachelor in Paradise by Jake Ellis after he gave his rose to new arrival Megan Marx.

But the single 28-year-old has clearly moved on from her tumultuous romance with Jake, as she's taken to Instagram to declare her 'love' for Davey Lloyd.

The Dutch model made her feelings for the 26-year-old larrikin — who she sent packing from Paradise the week before — known, in a flirty public message that has sent fans into a spin.

It all started with a cute photo of Davey presenting Flo with some tropical flowers their brief time together in Fiji that Davey shared after her shock elimination last night.

"Hey can’t say it was all that bad," he wrote. "You still did get some flowers after all".

Flo, who branded Jake 'soulless' and 'cold' for not choosing her, responded very positively to the endearing snap.

"Hahahaha. Is it too early to say I love you?" she said. "Because I f**king do. You legend you".

The declaration of love follows their difficult start that viewers witnessed last week, that saw Flo give the last rose of the night to Jake over Davey, because the two had 'history'.

Fans made several observations about the PDA with many suggesting this was a major hint they are "secretly dating."

"You guys are the cutest people in the world u guys are meant to be together," one said.

While another told them to, "rekindle that sh*t, you two are so cute".

But while many were supportive of Davey and Flo giving things another go in the real world, former Bachelorette star Dave Billsborrow — who famously enjoyed a bromance with Davey whilst fighting for Sam Frost's heart in 2015 — didn't seem too impressed with his mate's potential love interest.

"@florencealexandras you snooze you lose," he wrote. "@davey_lloyd is mine."

Clearly still in love with each other, Davey responded, "I have always been yours David."

We guess Flo will need to get past David before she can see if anything will blossom with Davey.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram