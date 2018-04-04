News

Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are gearing up to celebrate their son Silas' third birthday.

But while the couple are clearly loving every minute of parenthood, Jessica has revealed their son's arrival into the world wasn't quite as joyful.

In an extremely candid chat with celebrity nanny Connie Simpson, the mum-of-one said she'd planned her natural labour down to a tee — only for it to result in an extremely distressing emergency C-section.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had emergency c-section

Jessica Biel has revealed her son with Justin Timberlake was born via emergency c-section. Source: Instagram/JustinTimberlake

"We had two midwives, one doula, one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labour training facility that we called The Octagon," Jessica said, explaining her birthing plan wasn't "exactly normal".

But all that went out the window when she encountered problems during labour and had to seek medical assistance.

Little Silas, now three, was born in distressing circumstances despite the family's thorough birth plan. Source: Instagram/JustinTimberlake

"When all our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section we arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock," the 36-year-old said.

From that point on, the 7th Heaven star sought help from Connie after admitting she drove her and Justin 'insane' because she wanted only the best for their bub.

Connie Way nanny Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel shared hers and Justin's story in a parenting book by nanny Connie Simpson. Source: Instagram/JustinTimberlake

"I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid," she said frankly.

The couple opened up about their birthing experience in the new parenting book The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood.

Connie is a nanny of celebrity kids, seen here with new mum Jessica Alba. Source: Instagram/JessicaAlba

Connie is well-known in Hollywood as a nanny to the stars and has also helped Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren as well as Lucy and Matt Damon.

