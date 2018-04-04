Candice and David Warner show united front

Their three year marriage is reportedly "under strain".
But Candice Warner and her cricketer husband David appear to be putting on a united front following his involvement in the ball tampering saga.
The pair were spotted strolling through Sydney airport arm-in-arm, seemingly determined to not let the banned batsman's career affect their marriage.
David, the former vice captain for the Australian cricket team, has been given a 12-month ban after he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.
The 31-year-old sportsman looked thankful for her support, clinging onto his wife as they left the airport following a short trip to Melbourne.
Representatives for the mum-of-two told Be on Friday she was "doing as well as can be expected given the situation".
Just a day earlier, the former ironwoman broke down in tears when they touched down after returning home to Sydney.
She was with David and their two daughters Ivy, three, and one-year-old Indi.
