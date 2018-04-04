News

Candice and David Warner show united front

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Their three year marriage is reportedly "under strain".

But Candice Warner and her cricketer husband David appear to be putting on a united front following his involvement in the ball tampering saga.

The pair were spotted strolling through Sydney airport arm-in-arm, seemingly determined to not let the banned batsman's career affect their marriage.

Candice Warner and David united front

Candice Warner has been seen giving her disgraced husband David Warner a support as they stroll through Sydney airport. Source: Diimex

The couple have reportedly been "under strain" following his 12 month suspension from the Australian cricket team. Source: Diimex

David, the former vice captain for the Australian cricket team, has been given a 12-month ban after he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Former model Candice, 33, appeared relaxed despite the fact her hubby's work life was now in tatters.
David Warner crying

David, the vice captain for the Australian cricket team, has been given a 12 month ban after he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Source: Getty

They appear to be going strong despite the family's recent difficulties. Source: Diimex

The 31-year-old sportsman looked thankful for her support, clinging onto his wife as they left the airport following a short trip to Melbourne.

Representatives for the mum-of-two told Be on Friday she was "doing as well as can be expected given the situation".

He didn't appear to want to let his wife go. Source: Diimex

It's unclear what the future holds for the couple who are going through a turbulent time. Source: Diimex

Just a day earlier, the former ironwoman broke down in tears when they touched down after returning home to Sydney.

She was with David and their two daughters Ivy, three, and one-year-old Indi.

