Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi
Kylie Minogue's ex Joshua Sasse speaks out

Yahoo7 Be

Kylie Minogue recently opened up about suffering a "nervous breakdown" following her split from Joshua Sasse last year, but it appears the British actor may now have taken a swipe at his ex on Instagram.

He shared a rather ambiguous post stating, to "remember" nothing in life is "personal" and that he needs to "let go".

"Don’t hold on to it - the minute you let go of trying to control everything, it will all come back to you and then you will realize that none of it matters - and then you can carry on with your life without this weight you’ve had on your back," he wrote. "Let go."

Joshua Sasse, pictured here in 2016, seems to have taken a swipe at his ex Kylie Minogue on Instagram. Source: Getty

Joshua Sasse Instagram post about Kylie Minogue

Josh's full Instagram post. Source: Instagram / joshuasasse

Some fans, commented that they thought the 30-year-old was referring to his ex-fiancée Kylie.

Kylie, 49, recently admitted to Stellar she suffered a "nervous breakdown" at the end of 2016, around the time she split from Joshua.

Kylie Minogue 2018 Brit Awards

Kylie, pictured here at the 2018 Brit Awards, recently admitted she suffered a "nervous breakdown" at the end of 2016, around the time she split from Joshua. Source: Getty

“I tried to be like other people,” Kylie told the publication. “That’s what people do, they get engaged. I thought maybe that’s where I’ve been going wrong... I don’t know that marriage is for me.”

“It was pretty much nervous breakdown time at the end of 2016,” she continued. “I don’t want to overdramatise it, but it actually was nervous breakdown time."

Kylie Minogue Joshua Sasse December 2016

Kylie and Joshua, pictured here in December 2016, became engaged in February 2016, just six months after meeting on the set of comedy series Galavant in September 2015. Source: Getty

Kylie and Joshua became engaged in February 2016, just six months after meeting on the set of comedy series Galavant in September 2015.

However, at the beginning of 2017 Kylie announced her split from Joshua on Instagram, insisting they wished "only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons".

