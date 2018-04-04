Annalise Braakensiek contests Instagram's nudity policy

Australian model Annalise Braakensiek is demanding answers from Instagram after a revealing photo of her was removed from her account with the social media platform.

The image in question, which she reposted on Wednesday morning, showed the 45-year-old wearing nothing but a pair of skimpy underwear.

Annalise had her hands covering her chest as she posed at Camp Cove beach, and now wants to know why her photo was reported in the first place.

"So this pic, from the first happy moment I’ve had in weeks.... swimming with my darling friend under the moonlight, no nudity, no nipples showing just a great smile and a beautiful moment captured got reported and hence removed from my instagram??? (sic)" she wrote.

"Can you tell me why? How is this divine spiritual happy moment offensive? Love to hear your thoughts...... xxx (sic)," the star added.

According to Instagram's official community guidelines, nudity is not allowed, though there are some exceptions.

"We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram," a company statement reads.

"This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.

"It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too."

Fans have been quick to weigh in on Annalise's situation.

"Amazing pic, prob got reported for it being too free spirited," one follower wrote in the comments section.

Others pointed out that perhaps the reason for the photo being removed was due to some awkward confusion.

"Looks great but I think you need a photographer that can focus properly and then IG would realise it’s not a bush but your black bikini," a follower wrote.

