News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Sophie Monk's on-air dig at Karl Stefanovic

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Sophie Monk isn't one to hold back.

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
4:33

'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
2:46

Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
0:38

Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
Stranger Things Creators SLAM Allegations They Stole Show's Plot
2:18

Stranger Things Creators SLAM Allegations They Stole Show's Plot
RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
3:04

RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
The Kardashians FIRE BACK At Blac Chyna Over Defamation Lawsuit
2:07

The Kardashians FIRE BACK At Blac Chyna Over Defamation Lawsuit
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Courtroom BATTLES Continue!
2:18

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Courtroom BATTLES Continue!
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
 

But the reality star left Karl Stefanovic red-faced when she took aim at him during a live appearance on the Today Show after she mentioned the host's Uber scandal.

Viewers saw Karl, 43, squirm when the former Bachelorette cracked a joke about Karl's now infamous car share ride, in which he was busted ranting about his co-host Georgie Gardner.

Sophie Monk's on-air dig at Karl Stefanovic

Sophie Monk has commented on the Uber scandal surrounding Karl Stefanovic during a live TV interview. Source: Nine

Things started innocently, with 37-year-old Sophie joking that the windy weather meant her Uber arrived "in like four seconds".

But things escalated when she went on to explain that she "didn't say anything" whilst on her journey, suggesting she'd learnt from Karl's mistake.

Karl appeared to squirm as she continued to talk about it the now infamous cab ride. Source: Nine

Georgie Gardner Karl Stefanovic

Karl has apologised to Georgie Gardner over the comments he made about her that were recorded by an Uber driver. Source: Instagram/GeorgieGardner

Georgie, 47, seemed to be stunned by the remark which Karl tried to deflect back onto Soph, who was on-air to discuss the Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games.

"You never know, you do like talking," Karl said.

Karl made the controversial remarks to his brother Pete who had his phone on loud speaker in the car. Source: Instagram/PeterStefanovic

But Soph didn't let it slide and what happened next was totally awkward viewing.

"I know, but I've stopped since that whole thing because I b**ch too much," she said, to which Georgie replied, "really?"

"Yeah," Sophie said, as Karl looked the other way.

"About the weather," Karl suggests, referencing the beachside sand storm that is happening around them.

Georgie Gardner barely spoke throughout the awkward exchange. Source: Nine

"Shall we move on?" Sophie finally suggests, much to the Today Show host's relief.

It's not just Karl's on-screen life that has got complicated recently, with reports his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn called the police during his 'wedding' to fiancée Jasmine Yarbrough.

The Today host recently 'married' his partner Jasmine in a secret ceremony. Source: Instagram/KarlStefanovic

Cass — who finalised her divorce from the journalist last year after 21 years of marriage — is said to have called the cops over a growing 'concern' for their their kids on the day, a source told New Idea.

Georgie Gardner has also appeared to be getting her own back on Karl for his comments — which he has officially apologised for — after calling him 'pathetic' during a segment in March.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top