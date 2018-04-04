Sophie Monk's on-air dig at Karl Stefanovic

Sophie Monk isn't one to hold back.

But the reality star left Karl Stefanovic red-faced when she took aim at him during a live appearance on the Today Show after she mentioned the host's Uber scandal.

Viewers saw Karl, 43, squirm when the former Bachelorette cracked a joke about Karl's now infamous car share ride, in which he was busted ranting about his co-host Georgie Gardner.

Things started innocently, with 37-year-old Sophie joking that the windy weather meant her Uber arrived "in like four seconds".

But things escalated when she went on to explain that she "didn't say anything" whilst on her journey, suggesting she'd learnt from Karl's mistake.

Georgie, 47, seemed to be stunned by the remark which Karl tried to deflect back onto Soph, who was on-air to discuss the Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games.

"You never know, you do like talking," Karl said.

But Soph didn't let it slide and what happened next was totally awkward viewing.

"I know, but I've stopped since that whole thing because I b**ch too much," she said, to which Georgie replied, "really?"

"Yeah," Sophie said, as Karl looked the other way.

"About the weather," Karl suggests, referencing the beachside sand storm that is happening around them.

"Shall we move on?" Sophie finally suggests, much to the Today Show host's relief.

It's not just Karl's on-screen life that has got complicated recently, with reports his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn called the police during his 'wedding' to fiancée Jasmine Yarbrough.

Cass — who finalised her divorce from the journalist last year after 21 years of marriage — is said to have called the cops over a growing 'concern' for their their kids on the day, a source told New Idea.

Georgie Gardner has also appeared to be getting her own back on Karl for his comments — which he has officially apologised for — after calling him 'pathetic' during a segment in March.

