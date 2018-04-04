News

Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Ellen DeGeneres leads celeb reactions to YouTube shooting

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be

A string of celebrities have sent an outpouring of love to those affected by the YouTube shooting in California that saw four people injured.

Ellen DeGeneres has led support for the people of San Francisco who were shot at when a woman opened fire at YouTube HQ, wounding four people before shooting herself dead.

In a heartfelt post to Instagram the talk-show host sent "love and positive thoughts" to her friends at YouTube, adding she hoped "everyone was okay."

Ellen DeGeneres leads stars reacting to YouTube shooting

Ellen DeGeneres has sent her love and thoughts to those affected by the shooting on Tuesday at 12.30pm. Source: Getty

But the comedian wasn't the only one to take to social media to send good vibes to those who were left panic stricken by the America's 58th mass shooting this year.

Model Hailee Baldwin, rapper MC Hammer and singer Josh Groban also shared their thoughts on the horrendous incident.

Hailee has taken to Twitter to share her sadness at the shooting at YouTube's HQ in San Francisco. Source: Getty





US President Donald Trump also took to the social media platform to speak about the shooting, praising the emergency services for their speedy response.



Donald Trump has praised the work of the emergency services who rushed to the scene. Source: Getty

There were also countless YouTube stars who expressed their deepest sympathies to the whole community.





Thankfully, none of the victims appear to have been seriously injured with all being admitted to a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds.

