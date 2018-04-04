Ellen DeGeneres leads celeb reactions to YouTube shooting

A string of celebrities have sent an outpouring of love to those affected by the YouTube shooting in California that saw four people injured.

Ellen DeGeneres has led support for the people of San Francisco who were shot at when a woman opened fire at YouTube HQ, wounding four people before shooting herself dead.

In a heartfelt post to Instagram the talk-show host sent "love and positive thoughts" to her friends at YouTube, adding she hoped "everyone was okay."

But the comedian wasn't the only one to take to social media to send good vibes to those who were left panic stricken by the America's 58th mass shooting this year.

Model Hailee Baldwin, rapper MC Hammer and singer Josh Groban also shared their thoughts on the horrendous incident.

sending my love to everyone involved in YouTube HQ shooting ❤️ hopeful, and praying we see the day that gun violence is no more. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) April 4, 2018

Hoping for the safety of everyone at YouTube. A pit in my stomach. I despise the frequency of this news. — josh groban (@joshgroban) April 3, 2018

Thoughts,Prayers and movement with my friends at #Youtube HQ 🙏🏿 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 4, 2018

US President Donald Trump also took to the social media platform to speak about the shooting, praising the emergency services for their speedy response.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

There were also countless YouTube stars who expressed their deepest sympathies to the whole community.

wishing for safety and speedy recovery for those injured at @YouTube from the entire community 💔 — daddy (@TheGabbieShow) April 3, 2018

Horrific. How can we stop this? Seriously. All the ideas. Pile them up here. Let’s forget about our own agendas and talk. Let’s figure it out together. No anger, just intelligent & loving conversation. #StopGunViolence — Jessica Ballinger (@BallingerMom) April 3, 2018

I am in total shock and so sad to hear there was a shooting at the @youtube headquarters today....where I’ve been and know people😢 I can’t believe this😔 — Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) April 3, 2018

Thankfully, none of the victims appear to have been seriously injured with all being admitted to a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds.

