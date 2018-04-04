Ellen DeGeneres leads celeb reactions to YouTube shooting

A string of celebrities have sent an outpouring of love to those affected by the YouTube shooting in California that saw four people injured.
Ellen DeGeneres has led support for the people of San Francisco who were shot at when a woman opened fire at YouTube HQ, wounding four people before shooting herself dead.
In a heartfelt post to Instagram the talk-show host sent "love and positive thoughts" to her friends at YouTube, adding she hoped "everyone was okay."
But the comedian wasn't the only one to take to social media to send good vibes to those who were left panic stricken by the America's 58th mass shooting this year.
- Female shooting suspect dead after attack on YouTube headquarters
- Portia De Rossi made wife Ellen DeGeneres cry
Model Hailee Baldwin, rapper MC Hammer and singer Josh Groban also shared their thoughts on the horrendous incident.
US President Donald Trump also took to the social media platform to speak about the shooting, praising the emergency services for their speedy response.
There were also countless YouTube stars who expressed their deepest sympathies to the whole community.
Thankfully, none of the victims appear to have been seriously injured with all being admitted to a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds.
